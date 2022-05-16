On Vicky Kaushal's Birthday; Anushka Sharma, Madhuri & More Wish Him 'happiness & Success'

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is not only known for his ace acting skills but also for his humble nature. He has been ruling fans' hearts ever since his acting debut with the 2015 film Masaan. The actor rang into his 34th birthday today, and is receiving heartwarming wishes from his fans, friends and family since midnight. On his special day, the actor also received warm wishes from several Bollywood celebs, including Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit and more.

Anushka Sharma never fails to send love and light to all her Bollywood friends. On Vicky Kaushal's birthday, the actor shared a dapper picture of the actor and wished her a happy birthday. In return, Vicky Kaushal sent Anushka a series of emojis.

Vicky Kaushal also received a heartfelt wish from Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit. Taking to her IG stories, Madhuri penned, "Wish you a very Happy Birthday." "Wishing you all the luck, happiness & success!" she added. "Thank You so much Ma'm!" replied Vicky Kaushal.

Neha Dhupia, who is a close friend of both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, shared a cute selfie with the birthday boy. Along with the picture, she wrote, "HERE'S TO THE FILMS, FLIGHTS AND FRIENDSHIPS... HAPPY BIRTHDAY @VICKYKAUSHAL09." Vicky Kaushal in return sent compliments to "Rockstar" Neha.

Sara Ali Khan, who is set to star opposite Vicky Kaushal in an upcoming film, also wished him on his special day. The Simmba star shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's shoot and wrote, "Happiest Birthday Bickey Oye!!! Have the best one. You deserve all the happiness, peace, contentment and success that Inshallah keeps coming your way. Keep shining. Jai Bholenath." Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Thank You Sara! Jai Bholenath!" in his reply.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra send best wishes to Vicky Kaushal

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sidharth Malhotra also wished the actor on his special day. Both the stars shared some unseen pictures with Vicky Kaushal on their respective Instagram handles. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Happy Birthday Yaara," to which Vicky Kaushal replied, "Love You Yaara." On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Happy Birthday Vicky. Have the best year ahead bro. Big love and hug..."

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma/@vickykaushal09/@madhuridixitnene