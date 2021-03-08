On Women's Day 2021, Sunny Leone Goes Unfiltered, Recalls Being Boycotted From Award Shows

On International Women's Day 2021, actor-entrepreneur Sunny Leone took to her verified social media handle and shared a video, in which she recalled being boycotted from award shows. Via the video, Sunny made a few more revelations such as receiving hate email at the age of 21, judgemental and sexiest comments, and getting no help or offers from the film fraternity, among many others. The revelation list also included that Leone was criticised for her dance moves as well.

Sunny recalls being boycotted from award shows

Interestingly, this is not the first time when the Ragini MMS 2 actor went unfiltered about her journey in showbiz. Back in September 2017, when she shot an episode for Neha Dhupia's chat show, No Filter Neha, she had recalled the time when the bigwigs of the film fraternity were not even ready to share the stage with her. In the same episode, Leone had confessed that she didn't make any real friends in the industry.

Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut back in 2012 with Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2. Later, along with film projects, she also bagged a couple of item songs in big-budget films, including Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi. The actor also charmed the audience with her appearance on the TV screens via various reality shows, including Splitsvilla. On the other hand, she launched her makeup line Starstruck in 2018.

Coming back to her latest video-post, in the second bit of the video, the Ek Paheli Leela actor highlighted that she managed to achieve her dream life. She stated the milestones such as giving an all-time blockbuster song Baby Doll, having a beautiful family, and owning a makeup line. In the end, the video screen read, "I am proud of who I am / I am a self-made woman" while Sunny can be seen dancing in the background on Katy Perry's song Roar.

Within a couple of hours, the One Night Stand actor's video-post managed to bag more than 800k views and is still counting. On the other hand, a section of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eyes emoticons. Popular actor Bijay J Anand also lauded the actor and wrote, "Every human being who knows you in person respects you, looks up to you and I for one, am so very proud of you and your achievements".

