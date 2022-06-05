On World Environment Day, Biopic On India's Recycle Man Binish Desai Announced

World Environment Day is observed annually on June 5 in order to create more awareness around protecting and preserving mother Earth. On this occasion, NH Studioz announced a biopic on the much-celebrated 'Recycle Man of India', Doctor Binish Desai. Confirming the development of Pinkvilla, NH Studioz's Shreyans Hirawat revealed that the film is about a man's journey toward saving the planet, with the project's core aim being to inspire the new generation as to how they can 'fulfil dreams at any age, without any means, from the remotest possible place'.

Biopic on Doctor Binish Desai announced on World Environment Day 2022

The project will shed light on the life of a 10-year-old, who, through his relentless efforts becomes India's Recycle Man. The 'underdog story' will chronicle a man's endeavours to make the earth a better place to live. It will be the first mainstream project to talk about a person's journey towards 'eliminating the idea of waste'.

As the film seeks to spread awareness about the environment, makers have decided to shoot it with 0 carbon emissions. Doctor Binish Desai has himself put in place measures of sustainability on set with a No Waste Policy. Expressing excitement about the venture, Binish said, "This movie is for every young kid to know that no matter what your age is, where you come from – if you have an idea, go for it. Life is all about failures and how we learn from it to overcome obstacles, to make our dreams a reality."

He added that his journey isn't about his achievements, but the challenges and hurdles that came his way. He concluded, "May be losing everything, being on the gunpoint or being called mad for working with waste. Despite of facing all this, a boy was able to follow his dreams and make it a reality.”

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, and Bhumi Pednekar among others also shared thought-provoking messages on World Environment Day 2022. While Ajay urged his fans and followers to love the planet as much as they love themselves, Madhuri called for a pledge to "respect mother nature and take care of the environment for the well-being of all living kind."

