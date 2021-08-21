Onam 2021: From Vicky Kaushal To Janhvi Kapoor, B-Town Celebs Send Warm Wishes To Fans

Onam is celebrated in the Indian state of Kerala. The festival is the celebration of the harvest festival in the South. While the entire country is celebrating the festival, several B-town celebs also came forward to extend their heartfelt wishes to their fans. Here's how Bollywood celebrities celebrated the Malayalam festival.

Shefali Shah celebrates Onam in Prayagraj

Actor Shefali Shah is currently shooting for her upcoming film Doctor G in Allahabad. Despite staying away from her home, she did not let anything kill her festive vibes. Shefali Shah celebrated the harvesting festival on the sets of the film while being in her vanity. The actor shared several glimpses from her Onam celebration via Instagram. The actor was seen dressed up in a South Indian ethnic ensemble for her celebration. She shared a selfie and wrote, "No dressing up for a long time but that doesn't stop the festivities." She shared another photo of a floral Rangoli from her vanity van and wrote, "Our vanity now has Onam rangoli No idea of celebrations. Now only to look for Sadhya in Praaayagraj.

Kaushal brothers wish their fans on Onam

Vicky Kaushal celebrated the Malayalam festival with an Onam Sadhya. Onam Sadhya is a traditional Onam feast served on banana leaves. The actor shared a photo of the Sadhya via Instagram stories. He then shared a photo with Malavika Mohanan to thank her for hosting the lunch. In the photo, he was seen hugging Malavika and wrote, "Jaadu ki jhappi for my host and dost!." On the other hand, Sunny Kaushal wished his fans by sharing a graphic of Onam with "Happy Onam" written on it.

Janhvi Kapoor shares a throwback photo on the festival

Janhvi Kapoor also shared a throwback photo on the festival. She donned an ethnic ensemble in the photo. The Dhadak actor kept her jewellery to a minimum. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Onam!."

Hansika Motwani hope for light for fans

Actor Hansika Motwani has been in the industry for years. The actor has worked in TV, Bollywood and the South. On the occasion of Onam, she wrote: "Happy Onam" in her Instagram story. She further wrote, "Let there be light of hope everywhere."

Shruti Haasan's Onam wish for fans

Shruti Haasan also wished her Instagram family on the auspicious day of Onam. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a graphic of Kerala's traditional dance form Kathakali. In the graphic was written, "Happy Onam." She further wished her fans a prosperous and happy day.

