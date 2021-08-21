Onam 2021: Urvashi Rautela Celebrates Festival With Kathak Fusion Performance; Watch

Celebrities across the Indian film industry observed the auspicious festival of Onam over the week with special wishes for their fans via social media. From Varun Dhawan to Janhvi Kapoor, B-town celebs were spotted celebrating the festival. However, wishing her fans in a unique manner by putting her classical dance training to the test, Urvashi Rautela treated her fans with an 'Onam' special Kathak Fusion dance video.

Urvashi Rautela's Kathak fusion performance

Taking to her Instagram, the 27-year-old actor got into the spirits of the tradition to celebrate the auspicious occasion. Donning a shiny dark blue lehenga and choli with shimmery decorative designs, Rautela completed her traditional look with a pair of earrings, maang tikka and subtle pink makeup. Trained in classical dance form, the young actor heartily wished her fans in the caption writing, "#HappyOnam On this auspicious occasion of Onam, may you be showered with good luck, prosperity and happiness. Have a wonderful Onam."

Rautela shared another video flaunting her classical skills on A.R. Rahman, Sonu Nigam, and Madhushree's song Inn Lamhon Ke Daaman Mei while also talking about the importance of preserving India's traditional form of art. She wrote,

''I SO LOVE OUR INDIAN CLASSICAL DANCE FORMS 💙KATHAK FUSION 🧿🧿🧿

AS A TRAINED BHARATANATYAM DANCER LETS KEEP ALIVE OUR ANCIENT DANCE FORMS ♾🙏🏻

My heart goes out to all the veteran dance experts who are striving hard to keep alive the ancient cultural dance form alive appeal to the government to provide employment opportunities to students who secure diplomas and degrees in classical dance by introducing the dance classes in high schools across the state to protect the rich culture and ancient dance form."

Fans in the comment section could not help but swoon over the young actor's skilled performance. Many filled the comment section with heart emojis and compliments.

Urvashi Rautela's upcoming movie

The young actor is all set to step into the next chapter of her career by making her debut in the Tamil film industry. The untitled project, which is to be helmed by Joseph D Sami and Jerald Arockiam, reportedly has a budget of Rs 200 crore. Playing the role of an IITian and a microbiologist in the movie, the actor has been offered a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore making her one of the highest-paid actors in the South Indian film industry.

IMAGE- PR