As 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai' Clocks 10 Years, Director Milan Lutharia Shares Trivia

The film, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai which starred Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut completes 10 years today that is on, July 30, 2020. On this special occasion, the director of the movie, Milan Luthria went a trip down the memory lane. He shared some interesting trivia about the movie on social media.

Mian Luthria reveals he got a call from Yash Chopra

Milan shared a tweet wherein he shared a still of Ajay and Emraan from the film who had essayed the role of Sultan Mirza and Shoaib Khan respectively. He added sharing the picture that one of the most cherished phone calls that he had received after the release of Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai was from legendary director Yash Chopra. Milan further wrote that the veteran director had got his number from a common friend and had complimented him profusely for the film. Milan stated that he found this uncanny as the movie was a tribute to Chopra's kind of cinema. Take a look at his tweet.

#OUATIMTrivia One of the most cherished calls I received after release was from Yash Chopra who got my number from a common friend. The veteran complimented me profusely which I found uncanny because the film was a tribute to his kind of cinema #1DaysToGo #OnceUponATimeInMumbaai pic.twitter.com/VG2K5clK2A — milan luthria (@milanluthria) July 29, 2020

Milan Luthria shares a trivia on the movie's songs

Not only that, but the director also shared another interesting trivia regarding the songs of the movie. He shared a still of the three songs from the film titled 'Tum Jo Aye', 'Pee Loon' and 'Parda'. He shared a still of Ajay and Kangana from the track Tum Jo Aye which showcased their infectious chemistry. The director shared a still of Emraan and Prachi Desai from Pee Loon which was touted to be a cult romantic track. He further shared a glimpse of Guahuar Khan from the dance number Parda. The filmmaker revealed that all the three chartbuster songs were composed in the first sitting itself along with the music composer of the movie, Pritam and lyricist Irshad Kamil. Take a look at his tweet.

OUATIMTrivia The three big songs of the film, “Tum Jo Aaye,” “Pee Loon,” and “Parda” were composed in the very first sitting with composer @ipritamofficial followed by lyrics by @Irshad_Kamil #2DaysToGo #OnceUponATimeInMumbaai pic.twitter.com/GFkSHlQGzY — milan luthria (@milanluthria) July 28, 2020

Milan also shared a trivia surrounding Randeep Hooda's character in the film. The actor had essayed the role of a police officer Angel Wilson in the movie. The filmmaker wrote how Randeep had rejected the film thrice as he was concerned about how his character would shape up in the multi-starrer movie. Milan further revealed that he had convinced Randeep that this would be a role that he would not regret doing. The director also shared a still of Randeep from the movie.

#OUATIMTrivia @RandeepHooda declined the role of Agnel Wilson thrice, concerned about how his character would pan out in a multistarrer. I promised him that it would be a role he would not regret doing. #4DaysToGo #OnceUponATimeInMumbai pic.twitter.com/om6DSBYlds — milan luthria (@milanluthria) July 26, 2020

