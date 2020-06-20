Sonakshi Sinha's Funny Behind-the-scene Moments From 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara!'

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut with Dabangg, which was an action-drama film opposite Salman Khan. Dabangg was a super hit movie and since then, Sonakshi's stunning performances throughout her career in films were Lootera, Rowdy Rathore, and Holiday have been noteworthy.

She is not only a good actor but also is popular for her choice of roles. She worked in the film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobaara! in 2013. The movie was helmed by Milan Luthria. The cast of Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobaara! includes Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. Take a look at some of the behind the scenes from Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobaara!

BTS videos from Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara!

Akshay Kumar is seen talking about the song Ye Tune Kya Kiya from the film. He says that Ye Tune Kya Kiya is his favourite song from the movie. Akshay also says that the lyrics of the song are written by keeping in mind the situation of what words would a gangster use if he falls in love. He plays the role of Shoaib Khan in the film.

There are also some funny moments between Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in the video. Sonakshi Sinha is also asked what is her favourite line from the song and she states that the line is "Mujhe Tu Raazi Lagti Hai, Jeeti Hui Baazi Lagti Hai".

Sonakshi Sinha says that Chugliyaan is a beautiful song. The song is sung by Javed Ali and Sahir Ali Bagga. The director of the film Milan Luthria talks about the song and says that the song is played at a turning point in the film. There are also some funny behind the scene bloopers from the song.

Tayyab Ali is the re-creation of the old song Tayyab Ali Pyar Ka Dushman from the 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony. Imran Khan is seen dancing to the song and he also mentions in the video that it is one of the most challenging songs of his career. Sonakshi Sinha also appreciates Imran Khan's dance skills in the song.

