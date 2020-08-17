'Sushant Was Not Depressed': Kushal Zaveri Gives Reasons, Reveals Mahesh Shetty's Input

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Sr Associate Editor Shawan Sen, Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend and TV director Kushal Zaveri clearly said that "Sushant was not depressed". Dismissing the narrative being peddled in certain quarters, Zaveri said that both of them were planning to work together and Sushant was "full of energy".

'He did not sound depressed'

"One thing I can tell is that he was not depressed because Mahesh Shetty- one of our close friends at the end of May and he told me that he was amazing and in his full energy, the same like he used to be in the TV days. Sushant was looking forward to work in the future and was connecting with all of us. He messaged me saying that he was proud of the work we did in the past and we should continue doing it. He did not sound depressed at all," Zaveri said.

Speaking about his friendship with Sushant and where it all began, Zaveri said, "Basically I met him in 2008 when I was directing 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' and then I went to direct 'Pavitra Rishta' so for almost four years we worked every day on the set. So that was the base of our friendship. We were very close to each other then and then after that, he went on to do films. He had a different set of people, a different group. So after that, we distanced ourselves for a bit for five to six years but we used to be in touch. He used to call me after his films and asked me for feedback."

"Finally, in 2018, he called me once to meet me and that's when he told me everything about his future plans. I was very excited. He asked me to join his team which I said yes to at that time. I also wanted to do something different and then I stayed with him for almost 8 to 9 months till February 2019. That was the last time I met him," he added.

Sushant's Whatsapps accessed

Republic Media Network has accessed Sushant's WhatsApp conversation with Kushal Zaveri. 13 days before he was found dead on June 14, Sushant told Kushal Zaveri that he was working on himself "spiritually" and was "trying to grow."

In a WhatsApp text sent on 6:21 on June 1, Sushant said, "How are you bhai? I hope you are healthy and rocking. Miss you. Jai Shiv Shambho. Sushant." The next day on June 2 at 9:42 am, Kushal responded. "Glad to hear from you bhai. Healthwise all is well but the struggle is for everyone and I am no exception. Hope all is good with you bhai."

The late actor replied within five minutes. In a long message, Sushant wrote "working on myself spiritually and trying to grow. Whenever I introspect, I really miss our golden days together. How precious they are. I just wanna say that the work we did together are something we should be proud of, find ways to continue with it and that we are always together. Please give my love to Sid too and tell him I miss him a lot. Much love (sic)."

Earlier, details of Sushant Singh Rajput’s ambitious plans and projects were revealed through the notes that the late actor made in his diary. The Chhichhore star, who had studied Engineering and had a keen interest in Physics and Astronomy, had plans to set up a production house, an IT startup, and create a gaming code. The details once again proved that he was excited about his long-term plans, unlike the narrative of depression and suicide that is being linked to his death.

