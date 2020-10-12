Onir Worries As COVID Cases Rise In Kolkata, Urges For 'at-home' Durga Puja Celebrations

Filmmaker Onir on Twitter reacted to reports of increasing COVID cases in Kolkata and urged his followers to refrain from gathering in crowds even though the much-revered Durga Puja is just around the corner. He termed the alarming increase in the number of coronavirus cases "scary" and gave his two cents of wisdom to fellow Bengalis in Kolkata. The Bas Ek Pal director said to his social media followers that the Goddess will come home to celebrate this year and that they should not risk their families by foolishly stepping out.

Kolkata Police on Friday asked Durga Puja organizers in the city to rigorously follow all COVID-19 regulations and ensure that revelers mandatorily wear masks while entering the marquees during the five-day festival which will begin on October 23. City Commissioner of Police Anuj Sharma also said that puja committees should ensure that revellers adhere to the physical distancing norms inside pandals and are given masks by puja committees if they do not have them. He asked organisers to mark spaces for revellers near the pandals in keeping with the physical distancing norms and make separate entry and exit points in them.

"Please don't compromise on COVID safety guidelines already stipulated by the government. Keep the pandal free on all three sides and make sure everyone wears masks. Keep a stock of masks to distribute among the pandal hoppers if they are not found wearing them," Sharma said.

CM announces guidelines

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, earlier in September, announced the guidelines ahead of the Durga Puja. She had said that organising cultural programmes at pandals won't be allowed during the festival. Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 23 to October 26 this year.

The CM said that during Durga Puja, a pandal needs to be open from all four sides. Hand sanitisers should be placed at entry points of pandals, and the wearing of masks to be made mandatory. She added that physical distancing needs to be maintained and organising cultural programmes at pandals won't be allowed.

