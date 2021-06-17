'Only Professional High Point': Ekta Kapoor Gets Nostalgic As 'Udta Punjab' Clocks 5 Years

On June 17, 2021, Ekta Kapoor, on Instagram, reposted a post from the official handle of Balaji Motion Pictures. Marking 5 years of Udta Punjab, she wrote that after five flops and being tagged as the poster girl of misfortune, the movie came along, and became a hit despite all the controversies that it faced. Catch Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post right here.

Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post

Ekta recalled how the movie was stuck in a whirlwind of controversies, right from facing censorship issues to piracy issues. She went on to talk about how she was the most stressed in 2016. "Censor issues n then the film leaked! D maximum stress I had was that year! The second film that leaked was a month later !! Both stuck at d censors! Five flops n being called@d ‘ poster girl of misfortune’ by my fav director I think d only professional high point was d love #udtapunjab got! Even after the madness to d release." Talking about the film, Kapoor wrote, "A movie that weaved stories of many and dropped brutal truth bombs. Celebrating #5YearsOfUdtaPunjab," as she reposted it from the official handle of Balaji Motion Pictures.

The Udta Punjab controversy

In June 2016, the movie was banned by the censor board, and later they asked the makers of the movie to make 89 cuts and remove all the scenes that addressed Punjab since they did not want the state to be defamed. Soon enough the movie was allowed to release, but a few days before its release date on June 17, 2016, the movie was leaked on the internet. The leaked copy was addressed to the censorship boars, which led to the allegations that the leak was made by the censor board.

About Udta Punjab

Udta Punjab was written by Sudip Sharma, and Abhishek Chaubey, while Abhishek directed the movie. The movie starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Satish Kaushik, Suhail Nayyar, Manav Vij, and Prabhjyot Singh. Udta Punjab revolved around the rising cases of drug addiction in Punjab and the misuse of drugs during elections in Punjab.

