'Openly exploiting': Suniel Shetty files complaint against film producers for fake posters

Actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint at the Versova Police Station, against a film production company for allegedly using his pictures on the posters without his permission. The actor told Mid-Day that the producers at Balaji Media Films private limited have shared a fake poster for a movie where they have mentioned the actor playing the lead. The Dhadkan actor revealed that producers used his pictures without his permission and has called it an act of 'complete fraud'.

Suniel Shetty files police complaint against a production house

While talking to the entertainment portal, the actor shared that he is completely bizarre over the entire incident and that he is unaware of the film and the production house. He said that he never signed any film with the production house. Calling it an act of exploitation, Suniel said that the company is trying to finance the film using his name and in return, this is running his reputation. Hence, he decided to file a complaint against the production house for their unlawful act.

In return to the actor's complaint, the production house has called it a mistake, adding that they were not seeking money from anyone with help from the posters. Ranveer Singh, the manager of the production house confessed the mistake from their end and explained that they made a mistake. Further, the manager shared that the production house was preparing for the casting of their two films keeping two to three actors, including Shetty and Bobby Deol, in mind.

Continuing, clarifying their move, the manager said that they made a poster using their photos just to check how they look. But someone made the posters go viral on social media. Later, after it garnered attention on social media, the production house had deleted the posters. The complaint was submitted at Versova police station. His complaint said, "It is a complete fraud being done by M/S Balaji Media Films Pvt Ltd through their representatives Amanpreet Kaur and Arijit Chatterjee."

The actor took to Twitter and wrote that he was more concerned about how young persons would have been duped by the posters. "Thank you for putting it out there Sami ... more than using my picture and financial exploitation it is about exploiting young vulnerable talent," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan is all set to make his Bollywood debut opposite Tara Sutaria in Tadap. The film directed by Milan Luthria is slated to hit the big screens on September 24, 2021. Ahan recently shared his first look from the film while flaunting his rugged look that has left his fans excited to witness a spectacular love drama on the big screen.

