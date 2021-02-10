Oscar 2021: India's 'Bittu' Gets Shortlisted For Live Action Short Film Category

Hindi short film Bittu has been shortlisted in the Live Action Short Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards. Helmed by Karishma Dev Dube, the short film cast includes actors namely Rani Kumari, Renu Kumari, Krishna Negi, Monu Uniyal, Salma Khatoom, Saurabh Saraswat, etc. Meanwhile, India's official Oscar entry, Jallikattu did not manage to make it to the Oscars 2021 shortlist.

As revealed by the makers, Oscars 2021-shortlisted Bittu is based on a true story. It premises around the lives of two young girls, living in a rural area and tells the story of a heartwarming friendship between the two. The short film that was released in 2020 in the USA, also received a 47th Student Academy Award. Bittu also premiered in over eighteen film festivals across the world.

Watch short film 'Bittu' trailer

On Feb 10, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared the exciting news about Bittu with her fans and followers. She posted the screengrab of Live Action Short Film's shortlisted list. She said, "Very exciting news but v persevering women I know who working at it! I’m in august company! Way to go team #BITTU N @indianwomenrising". She further added, "It’s 4.30am in India... am tossing & turning, stress eating and texting my IWR girls thru the night and here we are !! BITTU is now shortlisted for the 93rd Academy Awards".

Ekta Kapoor also thanked her entire team for creating such amazing work. She said, "So so grateful for BITTU and our incredible team". and also added, "Say a little prayer and wish us luck for the next round of nominations". It has been produced by Karishma Dube, Shreya Dev Dube and Mary Evangelista. Check out Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post below.

Complete list of films shortlisted for 'Live Action Short Film' for 'Oscar 2021'

Da Yie

Feeling Through

The Human Voice

The Kicksled Choir

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

The Van

White Eye

