Oscar-winner Alex Gibney To Make Documentary Film On Twitter CEO Elon Musk

Oscar-winning director of 'Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief', Alex Gibney, has decided to make a new documentary on SpaceX and Twitter CEO Elon Musk. An American media company, the project, already months into production, was announced by Gibney on Monday. While sharing this news, Gibney said that he was 'hugely excited' about his documentary.

It is billed as a “definitive and unvarnished examination of Tesla, SpaceX, and multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk,” reported Variety.

Documentary film on Elon Musk

The documentary film would be produced by Jigsaw Productions, with Closer Media, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent. For this documentary on Elon Musk, Gibney and Jessie Deeter would be producers from Jigsaw whereas Stacey Offman and Richard Perello would be executive producers. On behalf of Closer Media, Joey Marra, and Xin would be the producers and William Horberg would be the executive producer.

From Anonymous Content, Nick Shumaker and Jessica Grimshaw would be producers along with Dawn Olmstead and David Levine as executive producers. Notably, Oscar-winner Alex Gibney has received the Academy Award for not only 'Taxi to the Dark Side' but is also known for films like 'Enron: The Smartest Men in the Room', 'Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine' and 'Taxi to the Future'.

After the SpaceX CEO bought Twitter for USD 44 billion in late 2022, he achieved his pinnacle, reported Variety. Musk promised to bring change in the platform's user experience and bring back "balance" to its user base. This included the elimination of bot accounts, which Musk previously said ran rampant on the site.

