Oscar Winner Guneet Monga Says You Make Cinema For Love Of Stories, Not Awards

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga on Thursday said she never backs a film with the intent of winning an award. Monga, producer of Kartiki Gonsalves' "The Elephant Whisperers" which won the Academy Award for best documentary short subject in March, said for her it is all about staying true to the story.

"Every film has its own journey. You never make content for an award, you just make a piece of cinema because you love the story. When you tell a story through the long format, with the number of years it takes to make the film, you have to fall in love with it everyday. It is a labour of love of three-four years that you will see eventually," she told reporters here.

The producer was speaking at the press conference of her upcoming film, "Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery". Headlined by Sanya Malhotra, the investigative satire comedy is set to start streaming on Netflix from May 19. Describing "Kathal" as a "special" film, Monga said awards and rewards aren't under anyone's control.

"To be honest, all we can do is wake up every morning and be honest with the story that we are telling," she added. The producer, whose credits include "The Lunchbox", "Soorarai Pottru", and Malhotra-starrer "Pagglait", said she never takes the audience for granted.

“The idea is that whenever a piece of cinema comes, you should be able to go out there and enjoy it. We don't take your time for granted. We make sure that the content is worth the time the audience gives us. Other than that we don't take much pressure because we know that we have told our story with all honesty and now it is with the audience," she said.

"Kathal" follows Mahima (Malhotra), a small-town police officer on a mission to find two missing jackfruits. The movie is directed by first-time filmmaker Yashowardhan Mishra, who has also penned the film along with his writer father Ashok Mishra. Malhotra, who earlier collaborated with Monga on "Pagglait", said she is blessed to play the role of a cop in her upcoming movie.

"I am lucky that I got this opportunity and I fell in love with the film. Right after 'Pagglait', Guneet narrated me the one-liner (for 'Kathal') and I was very happy because I had fun working on 'Pagglait', so I was excited about this movie. "I was happy to be playing this character, it was a challenge in itself. I met a few cops during the prep of the film. To see the reality and real side of a cop was endearing," she added.

Also starring Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Anant Joshi, Neha Saraf, Govind Pandey and Shashi Ranjan, "Kathal" is produced by Monga's Sikhya Entertainment and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Yadav, known for popular comedies such as "Hungama", "Chup Chup Ke", and "Partner", said he initially didn't take the film seriously.

"When I was approached by Manpreet (from Sikhya Entertainment) for 'Kathal', I asked if 'kathal' (jackfruit) was the hero of the film. But, when he told me the story is written by Ashok Mishra, I was interested in it. However, when I was told I am playing a journalist, I thought I would be asked to read a few lines (as an anchor). Then, I was called for the prep of the film, trial and all, I was amazed. I must say, Ektaa, Guneet, and Netflix have a great script sense. I am fortunate to have got this script," he said.