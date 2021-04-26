Oscars 2021: Malaika Arora Highly Impressed With Zendaya's Look At The Awards

The Oscars 2021 took place on April 25, 2021, where Zendaya wore a yellow custom Valentino dress and Malaika Arora was highly impressed by her outfit. Malaika recently took to her Instagram stories and shared her take on Zendaya’s look by referring to her as "most stylist". Take a look below.

Malaika calls Zendaya "most stylist"

Malaika shared a picture of Zendaya from Oscars 2021 in which she was seen in a yellow, strapless gown. According to Elle, she wore Bulgari jewellery that valued at over $6 million, she wore Jimmy Choo heels and opted for the mermaid hair look. In her caption, Malaika wrote, “Jus the most stylish @zendaya.”

Zendaya at Oscars 2021

Zendaya was touted to receive a nomination at Oscars 2021 for her role in Malcolm & Marie but she failed to score one. The actor was a presenter at the Oscars 2021. However, she was nominated for a Best Actress award at the Critics’ Choice Awards for Malcolm & Marie.

A look at Oscars results

Nomadland won three awards, including the Best Picture. Other winners were The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mank, Soul, and Sound of Metal with two awards, and Another Round, Colette, Minari, My Octopus Teacher, Promising Young Woman, Tenet, and Two Distant Strangers with one award. This was the first time since 2006 that no movie won more than three awards.

More about Malaika Arora and Zendaya

Malaika Arora made her debut as a film producer in 2010, with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan’s Production, which created the Dabangg film series. She has starred as a lead in films such as Kaante, EMI and more. She has appeared in several dance numbers such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal and Munni Badnaam Hui. She has also appeared as a judge on dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Best Dancer and others.

On the other hand, Zendaya began her career as a child model and later gained prominence with her role of Rocky Blue in the sitcom Shake It Up. She has appeared in films such as The Greatest Showman, Spider-Man: Homecoming, its sequel, Spider-Man: Far from Home and more. She was most recently seen in Sam Levinson’s movie Malcolm & Marie alongside John David Washington.

(Promo Image source: Malaika Arora, Zendaya Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.