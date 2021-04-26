Oscars 2021: Sushant gets mentioned at Oscars 'In Memoriam' gallery, Vishal Kirti reacts

The Oscars 2021 honoured some of the best talents of the film industry who passed away over the last year while remembering them in the In Memoriam segment. In the In-Memoriam segment, the 93rd Academy Award paid tribute to the gems lost in 2020-2021 with a heartwarming video. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was among the other stars who found space in the ‘Memoriam’ segment. The Kedarnath actor’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti who was overwhelmed to see the actor being paid tribute by the Academy Awards took to Twitter and shared the news with his fans.

Sushant Singh Rajput gets tribute from Oscars

While sharing the screenshot of the actor’s name in the In Memoriam gallery, Vishal wrote, “@itsSSRfeatured in The Memoriam gallery at the Oscars. Thanks for pursuing this @mayureshkrishna.” Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, the segment also paid tribute to other prolific artists including Irrfan Khan who has worked in several Hollywood films like Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire, Namesake and more, Oscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, Harry Potter star Helen McCrory, Chadwick Boseman, George Segal, Cicely Tyson and more who created an impact with their craft and talent. Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, the ‘In Memoriam’ gallery also honoured Rishi Kapoor whom the country had lost in 2020 after his long battle with leukemia.

@itsSSR featured in The Memoriam gallery at the Oscars. Thanks for pursuing this @mayureshkrishna pic.twitter.com/GVlTCqyEY7 — Vishal Kirti (@vikirti) April 26, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

It has been nine months since actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for heavenly abode on July 14, 2020, which came as a huge blow to the entertainment industry along with his fans all across the globe. Initially, the Mumbai police commenced the investigation of the case stating it was a suicide. However, later the Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau, and Central Bureau of Investigation probed the case and found several loopholes in the Mumbai police’s investigation. The death probe is still ongoing, with CBI's most recent update coming a few days before the end of 2020.

Oscars 2021

The 93rd Academy Awards that were organized in Los Angeles at multiple locations: Dolby Theatre, where it has been traditionally hosted, and Union Station, saw some of the biggest artists getting awards. H.E.R. went on to collect her Oscars for her song Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah after bagging Grammys for the same. Soul won the Best Original Score and Mank secured Best Production Design and Best Cinematography.

(Image credit: Vishal Kirti/ Twitter/ Oscars. org)