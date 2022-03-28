Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock; Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor & More Stars React

Oscars 2022 has created a tremendous buzz due to the angry altercation of Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock. The Men In Black actor lost his cool after Rock joked about the former's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you," said the comedian. For those unaware, Jada's baldness is because of a medical condition known as alopecia. When Chris Rock joked about the same, it did not go down well with Will Smith.

He ended up reaching the stage to slap Chris Rock. The comedian was taken aback by the reaction, while everyone thought it was a joke, Will continued his outburst after returning to his seat. "Keep my wife's name out your (f*****) mouth!" said Will. The incident has shocked everyone including the Bollywood film fraternity. Many prominent personalities have reacted to the altercation via social media. Take a look at it below:

Bollywood reacts to Will Smith & Chris Rock Feud

Neetu Kapoor

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a snip of the altercation. While doing so, she wrote, "And they say women can never control their emotions."

Varun Dhawan

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor said how he did not expect Will Smith to react in such a manner. Check out his response below:

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry took to Twitter to pen down a lengthy note against violence. While doing so, she also added how cracking joke about someone's medical condition is unacceptable behaviour. She wrote, "Violence is never the way but cracking jokes about someone’s medical condition should not be acceptable either. This was supposed to be a career high for one of my favourite artists for a superb performance. Instead he’ll be remembered for this crazy incident #willsmith #Oscars."

LAPD's response to the incident

The LAPD has commented on Will Smith striking Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards, saying, “The individual involved has declined to file a police report”. In addition to this, even Will Smith tendered an apology while accepting his Oscar award. He said, "I just hope they didn't see that on TV. I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family for trusting me with your story. That's what I want to do. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern. I want to apologise to the academy. I want to apologise to my all my fellow nominees."

