Oscars 2023: After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone To Present At Academy Awards

Deepika Padukone will be one of the presenters at Oscars 2023. The actor on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to share the news. Others to present the Oscars are Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monae, Questlove, Zoe Saldana, and Donnie Yen.

The actor shared a list of Oscar 2023 presenters along with the hashtags Oscars and Oscars 95.

Check out the actor's Instagram post below:

Oscars 95 will take place on March 12 EST at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

More about Deepika Padukone's global achievements

This is not the first time when Deepika Padukone will be presenting India at a global level. Previously, she has been part of Cannes Jury and recently she unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy.

More about Oscars 2023

Other than watching Deepika Padukone as one of the presenters, India is also rooting for the Oscars for the three India-nominated films - Naatu Naatu song from RRR, The Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes.

While Naatu Naatu is nominated under The Best Original Song category, All That Breathes under Best Documentary Feature category and The Elephant Whisperers Best Documentary Short Film category.