OTT Giant To Feature Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Star-studded Wedding?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently gearing up to tie the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. As per Pinkvilla reports, the couple has been offered a massive deal by an OTT giant to obtain their exclusive wedding footage for their platform. The pre-wedding rituals for the big wedding are set to begin on December 7, 2021.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal receive massive deal from OTT giant?

A source told Pinkvilla that the happy couple has been offered a whopping amount of Rs 100 crore for their exclusive wedding footage. This is a trend often seen in the west, where celebrities sell footage and exclusive images from their special day to magazines and other publications. If the couple accepts the offer, the streaming platform will shoot and produce the celebrations as a feature film. The film will reportedly comprise exclusive interviews with family members and near and dear ones of the happy couple and will also include clips from the stylists and make-up artists. If it turns out to be true, fans will be over the moon to get a glimpse into the Vicky-Katrina wedding, which has been the talk of the town for a while now. As the day is just around the corner, Kartina's brother and sister were spotted leaving for the venue on Monday and others will follow soon.

Who will attend the star-studded wedding?

Republic Media Network's sources have reported that a total of 120 guests are expected to attend the much-awaited wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The attendees will include popular celebrities from across the worlds of Bollywood, politics, business and sports. Actors including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Ranbir Kapoor with beau Alia Bhatt are set to attend the wedding as their hotel rooms have been booked under their names. Others in attendance will include Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas, Farah Khan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and others. The guests are also required to be fully vaccinated in order to attend the ceremony, owing to the global pandemic.

Image: Instagram/KatrinaKaif/VickyKaushal09