'Our Tribute To Him': Prakash Javadekar Condoles Dilip Kumar's Death

Actor Dilip Kumar passes away on July 7 at the age of 98 due to prolonged illness in Mumbai. The actor was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness, just 10 days after he was discharged. Prominent dignitaries and stalwarts from the entertainment industry have been paying their tribute to the actor. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter and hailed the actor for his commendable legacy.

Prakash Javadekar pays tribute to Dilip Kumar

The minister wrote that legacy created by Dilip Kumar cannot be compared with any other. The Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting who was impressed by the way Dilip Kumar ‘presented art’ offered his heartwarming condolence and wrote, “The whole country and the world is mourning the death of the centenary legend Dilip Kumar Ji. There can be no comparison with the way in which he presented his art. Our tribute to him.” Apart from Prakash Javadekar, several other dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid their tribute to the veteran actor while calling it the “end of an era.”

Lauding Kumar's unparalleled brilliance, the PM said that audiences across generations were enthralled. Stating that his passing away is a loss to our cultural world, the Prime Minister shared his condolences to Dilip Kumar's family, friends and fans. The Prime Minister has also spoken to Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu to express his condolences.

Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021

The legendary actor was admitted to suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, last week to address age-related "medical issues" days after being discharged from the same hospital. A tweet posted by Banu from the official Twitter account of Kumar on July 5 asked his fans to pray for the actor so that he is discharged from the hospital "soon." "We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon," the tweet read. Dilip Kumar is considered among the greatest actors in the Indian film industry. Starting his career in 1944, he went on to feature in iconic films likes Mughal-e-Azaam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam, among others. His last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila. He has been felicitated with numerous honours and awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Government of India.

IMAGE: PTI/DILIPKUMAR/Instagram

