A week after being released from jail, self-proclaimed movie critic and actor Kamaal Rashid Khan aka (KRK) on Monday expressed a desire to join Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Taking to Twitter, KRK wrote "I am ready to join if RSS organisation if it needs me" and tagged RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. It is pertinent to mention that KRK always makes headlines for his controversial tweets and even landed himself in trouble on multiple occasions. It is more than likely that this tweet is not sincere and is to make a point regarding the crackdown against him recently.

Earlier this month, Kamaal R Khan was arrested in two different cases-- over his 2020 tweets about Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Verma with city police claiming that his posts were communal and again for allegedly demanding sexual favours and holding a complainant’s hand in the first week of January 2019.

KRK arrested in two different cases

On September 5, the Versova Police arrested Kamaal Khan after a complainant who is an actor, singer, and fitness model, told the police that she met the film critic in 2017 at a party where he introduced himself as a producer. She further reportedly told the cops that Khan promised her a role in a film featuring alongside Emraan Hashmi. Khan also allegedly made explicit comments about her over the phone.

"Kamaal Rashid Khan was arrested by Versova Police for demanding sexual favours & holding the complainant’s hand in the first week of January 2019. Versova Police arrested him by transfer order of 24th MM Court, Borivali, Mumbai: Versova Police," ANI tweeted.

On August 26, KRK was also arrested by the Mumbai Police over his controversial tweets dating back to 2020. He was then arrested by police from the Mumbai airport after he arrived in Dubai. Police had sought his custody for four days, saying they needed to find out at whose behest he was posting such tweets from a foreign country despite knowing that they might create communal tension.

As per PTI, after the court sent Kumar into judicial custody by rejecting the police's plea, his lawyers filed a bail application. It said that the tweets in question were only Khan's comments on the film titled Laxmii Bomb (released as only "Laxmii) and no offense as alleged by police was committed. He has since been let out on bail, on September 8.

(Image: KamaalRashidKhan/Twitter/PTI)