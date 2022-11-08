Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad has been facing an incredible backlash for forcefully stopping the screening of the Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev in Thane. Awhad and his supporters entered a mall and stopped the screening, alleging that the film presents the wrong history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Subsequently, Awhad’s supporters beat up a viewer who protested against them forcing all the movie-goers out. Awhad is facing the wrath of netizens for his behaviour, with many stating that action should be taken against him and his goons for their hooliganism.

Netizens outraged after NCP leader & goons assault moviegoers

Taking to Twitter, one user called for strict action against Jitendra Awhad, asking authorities to arrest him immediately. A FIR in the case has been registered. Another mentioned, "Mr Jitendra Awhad has no right to remove anyone out of the cinema hall, Movie might depict something wrong but who are you to force people out of the cinema hall." Take a look at the reactions.

Hoologanism in the name of Shivaji Maharaj , NCP leader Jitendra Awhad repeat offender forcefully stops show of Marathi movie 'Har Har Mahadev', his supporters also beat up a viewer who opposed the agitation.

When all wb arrested @ThaneCityPolice ?#JitendraAwhad pic.twitter.com/b5GeqPjbte — Nandini Idnani 🇮🇳🚩 (@nandiniidnani69) November 8, 2022

Ex Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad with his henchmen stopped movie "Har Har Mahadev" and hit several moviegoers in Thane's Viviana Mall. Among the victims were family with small kids.

Mr. Jitendra Awhad has no right to remove anyone out of the cinema hall, Movie might depict something wrong but who are you to force people out of the cinema hall

Case filed against repeat offenders Jitendra Awhad & 100 of his workers for forcibly closing show of film 'Har Har Mahadev' in a mall yesterday & assaulting the audience. u/s 141,143,146,149,323,504 of IPC.

Please put these Thugs Behind Bars @Dev_Fadnavis @ThaneCityPolice https://t.co/UXzOsxFqqL — AgentVinod (@AgentVinod03) November 8, 2022

A case has now been registered against Ahwad. "Case has been filed against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad and 100 of his workers at Vartak Nagar Police Station, Thane for forcibly closing show of film 'Har Har Mahadev' in Thane mall yesterday & assaulting the audience," ANI reported quoting Thane police as saying.

