Last Updated:

Outraged Netizens Demand Action On NCP's Jitendra Awhad & Goons For Assaulting Moviegoers

Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad has been facing backlash for forcefully stopping the screening of a film and his goons assaulting moviegoers

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
JItendra Ahwad

IMAGE: ANI


Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad has been facing an incredible backlash for forcefully stopping the screening of the Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev in Thane. Awhad and his supporters entered a mall and stopped the screening, alleging that the film presents the wrong history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Subsequently, Awhad’s supporters beat up a viewer who protested against them forcing all the movie-goers out. Awhad is facing the wrath of netizens for his behaviour, with many stating that action should be taken against him and his goons for their hooliganism. 

Netizens outraged after NCP leader & goons assault moviegoers

Taking to Twitter, one user called for strict action against Jitendra Awhad, asking authorities to arrest him immediately. A FIR in the case has been registered. Another mentioned, "Mr Jitendra Awhad has no right to remove anyone out of the cinema hall, Movie might depict something wrong but who are you to force people out of the cinema hall." Take a look at the reactions. 

READ | 'Pawar' play? BJP hints at NCP chief's role in Raut & Ahwad's anti-Indira Gandhi remarks

A case has now been registered against Ahwad. "Case has been filed against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad and 100 of his workers at Vartak Nagar Police Station, Thane for forcibly closing show of film 'Har Har Mahadev' in Thane mall yesterday & assaulting the audience," ANI reported quoting Thane police as saying. 

(IMAGE: ANI)

READ | NCP's Jitendra Ahwad shares fake letter of NSA Doval on Kumbh Mela despite clarification
READ | OUTRAGEOUS: NCP's Jitendra Awhad & goons barge into multiplex, stop film, assault viewers
READ | Maharashtra Min apologises after NCP protests against him over remark against Supriya Sule
READ | NCP's Jitendra Awhad booked for creating ruckus at movie screening; BJP demands arrest
First Published:
COMMENT