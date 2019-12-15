'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye' Scenes That Audience Still Remember After 11 Years

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! hit the screens exactly 11 years ago on November 28, 2008. The film revolves around the life of a burglar. He reflects on his life and love while the media speculates how he managed to pull off a series of heists. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film stars Abhay Deol, Paresh Rawal, Richa Chadha, and Neetu Chandra in the lead roles. Celebrating 11 years of the film, here are some of the best scenes from the film.

Hilarious moments from Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

When Manjot Singh asks Paresh Rawal for a vehicle

In a scene, Manjot Singh asks Paresh Rawal (who plays his father) for a scooter. He subtly tries to tell him that if there had been one more scooter in the house, it would have been easier for him to complete his household chores. Paresh Rawal entertains him for a bit and the gets mad at him like a typical desi dad.

When Anuraag Arora meets Paresh Rawal

Anuraag Arora plays a cop in the film and comes to a spot to meet Paresh Rawal. Rawal assumes that he is a cop. When Anuraag apologises for being late, Rawal simply says that cops always arrive late from the police station. But Anuraag corrects him and tells him that he is not coming in from a police station, but from a special branch.

When Lucky’s dog runs around at the police station

In a scene, Lucky is seen arrested and sitting at a police station. A cop comes in and informs him that his dog ran away. Lucky tells him that it is not his dog and that he stole it. Another cop is seen chasing the dog throughout the station, causing havoc, while he keeps asking for the dog’s name. When the cop pesters Lucky to tell the dog’s name, he reveals that his name is Happy.

