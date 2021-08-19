‘Oye Mamu!’: Gulshan Grover Says 'Shooting Comedy Is Not Just Fun & Games, Can Sting Too’

The laughathon, Oye Mamu! has been released on Book My Show, which is a TVOD (transactional video on demand) platform. The multi-starrer film ensembles Ruslaan Mumtaz and Kulraj Randhawa along with renowned veteran actors such as Gulshan Grover, Brijendra Kala, Asrani, Tiku Talsania and Mohan Kapoor. Recently, the cast members of the laugh riot, Oye Mamu!, recall a challenging encounter with unruly wasps during an outdoor sequence.

Oye Mamu! cast recalls a challenging encounter during an outdoor shoot

Recalling the incident, the film's director, Vikram Singh said, "I remember that day vividly. We were shooting at the Race Course and we were going to film a race with crowds and cast members in strategic locations for reaction shots. The unit had identified six locations from where the race was to be covered by six cameras and all the shooting protocols were in place with meticulous planning. A thorough recce had been done a couple of weeks earlier and each of the six units had designated assistants. It was all set to go without a hitch but then in a film shoot, no matter how well you plan, there\rquote s always a curveball waiting for you!"

To which its producer Nikhil Panchamiya added, "Yes, it was something none of us could have expected! When Vikram reached the third camera team, they were positioned on top of a tower at the far end of the Race Course and each and every member of the team had a swollen face!"

The Bollywood's original 'Bad Man' Gulshan Grover interjected, "When I came to know about the incident, I was tickled first then I quickly gathered that the crew members had been stung! I remember Vikram telling me, just as he was asking what in God\rquote s name had happened to everyone, he felt a sting on his arm and the wave of pain made everything clear! A bunch of nasty wasps had nested in the tower and they hated this unwelcome intrusion by a noisy film crew!"

The helmer of the film, Singh, had asked his team to abandon the post but they acted like thorough professionals and stood firm. They decided to leave only after shooting the sequence that they were meant to. The film's lead actor Ruslaan said, "When you watch a film like Oye Mamu!, you will not know the amount of serious hard work that has gone into every aspect of its making. Shooting a comedy is not just all fun and games and can occasionally sting too!"

Helmed by Singh and bankrolled by Panchamiya and Dilip Bafna under Fourth Wall Productions, Gulshan Grover is seen portraying an unexpected character, Pinky Bhaiya. With the above incident, it is quite evident that the cast and crew members had a lot of fun while filming.

