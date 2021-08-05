'Oye Mamu!' Reunites Veterans Asrani, Gulshan Grover For A Quirky Heist Film

The upcoming laughathon, Oye Mamu! is all set to release on the Book My Show app, which is a TVOD (transactional video on demand) platform. The multi-starrer film ensembles Ruslaan Mumtaz and Kulraj Randhawa along with renowned veteran actors such as Gulshan Grover, Brijendra Kala, Asrani, Tiku Talsania and Mohan Kapoor. The film, scheduled for release on August 6, 2021 will also be the first Hindi flick to release on the TVOD app.

Bollywood's Bad Man Gulshan Grover's Oye Mamu! to release on Book My Show!

Oye Mamu! is a heist genre drama that is filled with a quirky sense of humour. The film unites the acting stalwarts in an ensemble cast. The family-friendly laughing riot stars Mumtaz and Randhawa in the lead roles while Bollywood's Bad Boy Gulshan Grover, Haasil star Brijendra Kala, Salaam Memsaab actor Asrani, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi actor Tiku Talsania, and Beqabu's antagonist Mohan Kapoor. The peppy music in the film is composed by Piya Basanti alum Sandesh Shandilya, while its quirky lyrics are written by Lage Raho Munna Bhai fame Swanand Kirkire.

The upcoming laugh riot is penned and helmed by Vikram Singh and it has been backed by Nikhil Panchamiya and Dilip Bafna. The film is presented by Fourth Wall Entertainment. Speaking about the release of the film, director Vikram Singh says, "As a team, we are very happy that the film will reach the audiences on August 6 and that too via ‘BookMyShow Stream, followed by Apple iTunes and Google Play, and then subscription OTT and Satellite TV. I am most excited about the ensemble cast that we were lucky enough to assemble for this film."

Producer Nikhil Pachamiya praised Gulshan Grover in a statement. He said, "It was a dream come true to work with Gulshan sir. He may be the fabled ‘Bad Man’ of Hindi cinema but is truly a wonderful human being! The sweetest and kindest in the business, and a fabulous actor, like no other."

Responding to the compliments by Panchamiya, the Ram Lakhan badman Grover said, "It was a wonderful experience to work with younger actors and those who like me have been around for a long time! We had a great time improvising on the sets. This film blends the heist genre with comedy with so much success. We all need a little extra joy in these times and hopefully, this film will give just that to the audiences, Pinky Bhaiyya is one of the most loveable villains I have played."

