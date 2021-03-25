'Oz The Great And Powerful' Cast: Details About Actors And Their Characters In The Film

Oz the Great and Powerful is a fantasy adventure film released in 2013. The movie is directed by Sam Raimi. Oz the Great and Powerful cast includes James Franco, Mila Kunis, Rachel Weisz and Michelle Williams among others.

The story of the film revolves around a deceptive magician who arrives in the Land of Oz. He encounters three witches there. Later, he is enlisted to restore order in Oz while struggling to resolve tiffs with the witches and himself. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.3 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Oz the Great and Powerful.

A look at Oz the Great and Powerful cast

James Franco as Oscar Zoroaster Phadrig Isaac Norman Henkle Emmannuel Ambroise Diggs

James played the role of Oscar who was known as Oz. He was a con artist, a stage magician and a barnstormer. He was part of a travelling circus in the Midwest. Due to a tornado, he was whisked in a hot air balloon and landed in the Land of Oz. James is known for his role in films such as the Spider-Man trilogy, Milk, Eat, Pray, Love, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Spring Breakers, and The Disaster Artist.

Michelle Williams as Glinda

Michelle played Glinda who was the daughter of the late king. She protected a peaceful kingdom in Oz. She turns out to be Oscar’s love interest later in the film. Michelle is an acclaimed actor known for appearing in films such as My Week with Marilyn, Shutter Island, The Greatest Showman, Venom and more.

Rachel Weisz as Evanora

Rachel played Evanora who was the protector of the Emerald City. She made her debut with the film Death Machine in 1994. She has appeared in films such as Enemy at the Gates, About a Boy, Constantine, The Fountain, The Lovely Bones, The Mummy series and more.

Mila Kunis as Theodora

Mila Kunis played Theodora who was a good witch. She is known for playing Rachel in the romantic comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Her major roles include films such as Book of Eli, Friends with Benefits, Ted, Bad Moms, its sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas and more.

