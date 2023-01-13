'Paan Singh Tomar' Writer Sanjay Chouhan Dies At 62 In Mumbai

Sanjay Chouhan, the writer of 'Paan Singh Tomar', died at the age of 62 on January 12 in Mumbai. Sanjay is also the co-writer of the films 'I Am Kalam', 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Maara' and 'Say Salaam India.' The acclaimed writer was reportedly suffering from live cirrhosis (a late-stage live disease). Sanjay was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai about 10 days ago after he lost consciousness due to internal bleeding.

Sanjay's friend and filmmaker Avinash Das shared Sanjay's death news on his Instagram handle by posting a picture of him with a long caption in Hindi. In his post, Avinash said Sanjay was like a mentor to him and expressed grief over his death.

Sanjay is survived by his wife Sarita and daughter Sara. His funeral will be held on January 13 at around 12:30 pm in Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium.

More on Sanjay Chouhan

The acclaimed writer was born in Bhopal and started his career as a journalist in Delhi. Sanjay then moved to Mumbai and wrote the crime TV series 'Bhanwar' in the late 1990s.

Sanjay Chouhan won Best Story award at Filmfare 2012 for his film 'I am Kalam' (2011).