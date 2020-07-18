Last Updated:

'Who Wrote This Paani Ki Tanki Ad?': Netizens' Priceless Reactions On Kareena-Saif's TVC

Twitterati couldn't believe the bizarre dialogues and the voice-over which wasn't even by the actors, they claimed. "Why are their voices dubbed?!! " Watch —

A television commercial featuring Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan was the talking point on social media as they were promoting plastic pipes, water storage tanks manufacturers. With dialogues between the couple left Netizens shocked and ROFLing both.

The 30-second video begins with Saif telling Kareena that it's been long they have worked together. To which, Kareena says, "Ghar pe bhi romance, baahar bhi romance." And Saif says, "I have an idea, let's do an ad together." Kareena then asks him for which company and Saif names the manufacturers followed by Kareena's question, "Itna Bharosa (So much trust)" and Saif concluding by saying, "Tum pe jitna, utna"

Twitterati couldn't believe the bizarre dialogues and the voice-over which wasn't even by the actors, they claimed. "Why are their voices dubbed?!! Why not use their original voice?," one fan wrote. "Lol. They got Saif and Kareena but they couldn’t get a sync sound guy on the day of the shoot to capture their dialogues?," wrote the other. Another user said, "If they could afford saif and Kareena they could have also hired a good ad agency. I don't know how even the celebs agree to such disastrous script." [sic]

Reactions

 

 

