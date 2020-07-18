'Who Wrote This Paani Ki Tanki Ad?': Netizens' Priceless Reactions On Kareena-Saif's TVC

A television commercial featuring Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan was the talking point on social media as they were promoting plastic pipes, water storage tanks manufacturers. With dialogues between the couple left Netizens shocked and ROFLing both.

The 30-second video begins with Saif telling Kareena that it's been long they have worked together. To which, Kareena says, "Ghar pe bhi romance, baahar bhi romance." And Saif says, "I have an idea, let's do an ad together." Kareena then asks him for which company and Saif names the manufacturers followed by Kareena's question, "Itna Bharosa (So much trust)" and Saif concluding by saying, "Tum pe jitna, utna"

Twitterati couldn't believe the bizarre dialogues and the voice-over which wasn't even by the actors, they claimed. "Why are their voices dubbed?!! Why not use their original voice?," one fan wrote. "Lol. They got Saif and Kareena but they couldn’t get a sync sound guy on the day of the shoot to capture their dialogues?," wrote the other. Another user said, "If they could afford saif and Kareena they could have also hired a good ad agency. I don't know how even the celebs agree to such disastrous script." [sic]

World's Greatest Paani Ki Tanki Ad. pic.twitter.com/1WgDDYp1hR — Gina Kholkar (@BabaJogeshwari) July 17, 2020

A pipedream is now a reality for Saif-Kareena!

Lockdown's done that to celebs! They're down to selling pipes!!

😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GGz7jwO4zV — 🇮🇳𝓐𝓼𝓱𝔀𝓲𝓷𝓲 𝓡𝓪𝓳𝓮💕 (@Ashwini_Raje) July 17, 2020

Reactions

When you are going through a writer's block but you have to write a script for work 'cause Saif & Kareena have come on-board. https://t.co/USSagqs4tg — Swara Shukla (@swara_sh) July 18, 2020

What... why... how... even the #Cosmos must be wondering... #advertisingshitsinyourhead (P.S. Saif & Kareena should be spared of criticisms though... but the copy editor & producer are another matter altogether!) #actorslife #copyfail #epicfail https://t.co/DDoCq4tO2V — Shreela Roy (@sredits) July 17, 2020

Kareena: Saif, how much do you love me?

Saif: I love you as much as I love our water tank. https://t.co/UQeiFLGqbC — Radha (@MissGoobe) July 17, 2020

From where can the minutes of meeting be accessed for this ad ? 😂 #AskingForAFriend — Anurag Dogra (@anuragdogra87) July 18, 2020

