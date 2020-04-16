'Paani' Movie Leaked Online By Piracy Website Tamilrockers Before Its Release

Piracy website, Tamilrockers has stunned the film industry once again. The site is famous for releasing movies on the internet just before its release date. The people behind this notorious site are responsible for distributing copyright material which allows the user to download various movies online with the help of torrent files.

Paani takes the hit by Tamilrockers

The latest one to take the beating of Tamilrockers is the National Award-winning Paani. The movie has been leaked on the internet just a day before its release. The makers and creators of the movie had to suffer great damage because of it.

However, this is not the first time that Tamilrockers has done this. Earlier, the site has also leaked many high-budget films like Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavaan, Pagalpanti, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, Software Sudheer and Darbar. Most recently, its victim was the Hollywood movie Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr. of Iron Man fame and Will Smith starrer Bad Boys For Life. Due to such events, netizens watch movies online without going to the theatres resulting in a huge loss to the makers.

The DMCA and other governing authorities have been trying to fight to curb the piracy wave in India. However, their efforts are barely bearing any fruit as piracy websites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz have made their efforts futile. Almost every second day a newer site emerges to replace the other.

About the film

Paani is the directorial debut of Adinath Kothare. The film recently bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film on Environment Conservation/ Preservation Kothare also won the Best Actor award at the New York Indian Film Festival. Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has produced the film.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

