Padma Shri Awardee Adnan Sami Narrates Interaction With PM Modi, 'He Was Most Loving'

Music composer and singer Adnan Sami was conferred with the Padma Shri award in Delhi on Monday after which he spoke to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. He shed light on what Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him at the award ceremony that took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and others were also recipients of the award from the entertainment industry, among many others.

Adnan Sami narrated his experience of being awarded the Padma Shri award on Monday and spoke about his interaction with PM Modi. He mentioned that the first thing the Prime Minister said to him was about his daughter, Madina, and asked why she had not come along. Speaking about his conversation with PM Modi he had a huge smile on his face as he said -

"He (PM Modi) was most affectionate and loving. The first thing he asked was, 'Where's your daughter?' I told him Madina is too young to come, as she is 4-years-old and he told me, 'No, you are underestimating 4-year-olds, these days, they understand everything, you should have brought her here.' I said okay if there's a next time I certainly will."

The musician expressed his joy at receiving the Padma Shri during his interview with Republic's Editor-in-Chief. He mentioned that he was grateful to the Government of India and his fellow Indians for the love and affection he has received. He said-

"I am happy, I'm as happy as anyone could be in a moment like this because it's the greatest honour anyone could be bestowed. I'm very grateful to the Government of India and to my fellow Indians for the love and affection that I have received and the way they've loved me unconditionally"

Nawab Malik hit out at the Centre on Monday, through a sarcastic comment, over its decision to confer the Padma Shri award. Through a tweet, the NCP leader jibed that the government was ready to grant citizenship and awards to anyone who stood with them, even if that person hailed from Pakistan. Sami took his opportunity while speaking to Arnab Goswami and made a very powerful statement. He said-

“I will always uphold India, it's my country. My relationship with India is now decades-long, my birthday is also August 15. I’m as Indian as it gets.”

