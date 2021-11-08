Last Updated:

Padma Shri Awardee Adnan Sami Narrates Interaction With PM Modi, 'He Was Most Loving'

Adnan Sami was conferred with the Padma Shri award spoke to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami about his conversation with PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Written By
Adelle Fernandes

Image: Twitter/@republic, @adnansamilive


Music composer and singer Adnan Sami was conferred with the Padma Shri award in Delhi on Monday after which he spoke to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. He shed light on what Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him at the award ceremony that took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and others were also recipients of the award from the entertainment industry, among many others.

Singer Adnan Sami speaks to Arnab Goswami

Adnan Sami narrated his experience of being awarded the Padma Shri award on Monday and spoke about his interaction with PM Modi. He mentioned that the first thing the Prime Minister said to him was about his daughter, Madina, and asked why she had not come along. Speaking about his conversation with PM Modi he had a huge smile on his face as he said -

"He (PM Modi) was most affectionate and loving. The first thing he asked was, 'Where's your daughter?' I told him Madina is too young to come, as she is 4-years-old and he told me, 'No, you are underestimating 4-year-olds, these days, they understand everything, you should have brought her here.' I said okay if there's a next time I certainly will."

The musician expressed his joy at receiving the Padma Shri during his interview with Republic's Editor-in-Chief. He mentioned that he was grateful to the Government of India and his fellow Indians for the love and affection he has received. He said-

READ | Adnan Sami performs at Chasma-e-Shahi in J&K; lauds Kashmir for its beauty & hospitality

"I am happy, I'm as happy as anyone could be in a moment like this because it's the greatest honour anyone could be bestowed. I'm very grateful to the Government of India and to my fellow Indians for the love and affection that I have received and the way they've loved me unconditionally"

He also penned down a tweet with a similar message to his fans and followers and mentioned that he is 'forever indebted' to the 'beautiful people of India' who have shown him so much love. Posting multiple pictures from the ceremony he wrote, "I am grateful to the Govt of India for this prestigious ‘Padmashri Award’. I am forever indebted to my beautiful people of India who’ve loved me unconditionally & been an integral part of my journey which has brought me here! Luv you all. Jai Hind!"

READ | Not Raj & Kareena, Adnan Sami says this actor is the best looking from the Kapoor khandan

Nawab Malik hit out at the Centre on Monday, through a sarcastic comment, over its decision to confer the Padma Shri award. Through a tweet, the NCP leader jibed that the government was ready to grant citizenship and awards to anyone who stood with them, even if that person hailed from Pakistan. Sami took his opportunity while speaking to Arnab Goswami and made a very powerful statement. He said-

READ | Adnan Sami dedicates Padma Shri to parents; calls it 'great honour and responsibility'

“I will always uphold India, it's my country. My relationship with India is now decades-long, my birthday is also August 15. I’m as Indian as it gets.”

Image: Twitter/@republic, @adnansamilive

READ | Padma Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami & others conferred with Padma Shri by President
READ | Nawab Malik questions Centre as Adnan Sami gets Padma Shri, rakes up his Pakistan roots

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Adnan Sami, Padma Shri, Padma Awards
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com