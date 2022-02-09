'Padman' Clocks 4 Yrs; Director R Balki Reveals Why It Was The Most Important Film For Him

R. Balki is one of the finest filmmakers in India. He is known for some of his outstanding films like Paa, Cheeni Kum, and Padman, among many others. As his critically acclaimed film Padman completes four years, the director took a trip down memory lane and opened up on why this film is an important project for him.

The film remains to be one of the most empowering stories in Indian cinema with a stellar performance by the cast. It highlighted a major topic of societal concern.

Director R Balki reveals why Padman is an important film for him

As per an ANI report, R Balki opened up on why the film was very important for him.

“It was an important film and ode to one of the most creative minds, Muruganantham, who went about breaking this taboo of menstruation-related issues. The film furthered his cause and made it an acceptable family conversation - a huge task in even the developed countries! For me, Pad Man is the most important film I have made so far!", Balki said.

Appreciating Akshay Kumar's character in the film, the Ki & Ka director further added:

"In the film, Akshay Kumar was at his best and lived the role. A 13-minute monologue with fluctuating emotions in one take! Very few actors have done that in cinema! Truly a performance that touched me even as we were filming it!”

For the unversed, at the 66th National Film Awards, Padman received the award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

More about the film Padman

Padman was inspired by the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham. The film revolves around a man who sets out to create a sanitary pad machine in order to provide inexpensive sanitary pads to the women of rural India upon realising the extent to which they are affected by their mensuration cycles.

It stars Akshay Kumar as Muruganantham, along with Sonam Kapoor playing Pari Walia. The film also stars Radhika Apte essaying the role of Akshay Kumar's wife. The R Balki directorial was co-written by the filmmaker along with Swanand Kirkire. Co-produced by Hope Productions, Cape of Good Films, Columbia Pictures, SPE Films India, KriArj Entertainment and Mrs Funnybones Movies. The film crossed the 200-crore mark at the box office.

(Image: ANI/@Padmanthefilm/Instagram)