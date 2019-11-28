Pagalpanti Box Office Collections Dip Further As The Week Comes To A Close

Pagalpanti is director Anees Bazmee's latest venture in his staple commercial comedy films. Though the director has delivered some of the biggest hits in Bollywood like Welcome and Singh is Kinng, his latest film evidently struggled to find its audience at the box-office. Pagalpanti opened to negative reviews by critics and currently stands at a meagre 3.0 rating on IMDb. Here is the John Abraham starrer film's box-office performance so far.

Pagalpanti box-office performance

The first weekend brought in steady figures for Pagalpanti, but on the lower side. The film started on a low note at the box-office earning ₹ 5 crores. The numbers did not soar high on the following days either, bringing in ₹ 6.50 crores and ₹ 8.25 crores on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The film was expected to stay afloat in collections but took a big hit on Monday witnessing a 50% drop in business. On its first Monday, Pagalpanti brought in ₹ 2.5 crores, on Tuesday the film dipped further earning 2.35 crores reportedly.

#Pagalpanti Wednesday- ₹ 1.75 cr nett. Total- ₹ 24.30 cr nett, first week would close at ₹ 25.50 cr approx.

DISASTER. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 28, 2019

Pagalpanti managed to bring in ₹ 1.75 crores on Wednesday, registering minimum footfalls in both multiplexes and single-screen theatres. Made on a reported budget of ₹80 crores, the comedy film has only brought in 24.30 crores yet and is not showing signs of growth at the box office. It faced tough competition from the animated film Frozen 2, which is performing on a stable note earning more than 20 crores.

Pagalpanti now has another week to stay afloat in theatres before December releases start pouring in. On December 6, two commercial films are all set to compete with each other at the box office. Arjun Kapoor Starrer Panipat and Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh, both are scheduled to release on December 6, 2019.

