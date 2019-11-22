Pagalpanti: Check Out Fan Reviews For The Film Starring John Abraham

John Abraham is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Pagalpanti. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film features an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and Saurabh Shukla along with John. The film is all set to release on November 22. The early reviews from the filmgoers have come out already.

Here are the reviews of Pagalpanti by the filmgoers

#OneWordReview #Pagalpanti #PagalpantiReview



"NONSENSE"



Film has nothing to offer to audiences,

With full dose of Overacting it will irritate you.

Anil & John are ok ,rest others👎👎#AneesBazmee Direction is weak.



Rating : ⭐/5



Box Office Verdict: "A Flop on the Way". — Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) November 22, 2019

#Pagalpanti is by far @BazmeeAnees weakest film, director fails to maintain his own standard.. @AnilKapoor has done well, but no actor can rise above script... @UrvashiRautela @Ileana_Official and @kriti_official adds glamour to the film but.......#PagalpantiReview 0.2/5 — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 22, 2019

#Pagalpanti is FULL PAISA VASOOL It's combo of Fun and Madness action with superb visual effects @TheJohnAbraham is top notch in Comedy & action after WB @ArshadWarsi is mind blowing.The direction and screenplay were good but music is not enough.

🌟 🌟 🌟 (3/5)#PagalpantiReview pic.twitter.com/UuLUCpHJQx — Bollywood Reporter (@BollywoodRepor5) November 22, 2019

#PagalpantiReview - John Abraham, Anil Kapoor and Co promises Pagalpanti - filled with humorous scenes and dialogues throughout! A fun entertainer that everyone can enjoy! #Pagalpanti



Rating - ⭐⭐⭐ — R_For_Reviews 🎬 (@R_For_Reviews) November 22, 2019

Search Pagalpanti public Review on youtube You will get all over postive words for Movie. Perfect Comedy Film of the year. Can be enjoyed with Family and Friends. Thumbs Up from the audience all over Good words For The cast and Movie.. 👍👍👍👍👍#Pagalpanti #PagalpantiReview — John_abraham_fans (@Johnabrahamfan3) November 22, 2019

