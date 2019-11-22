The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Pagalpanti: Check Out Fan Reviews For The Film Starring John Abraham

Bollywood News

Pagalpanti is Anees Bazmee's latest directorial and is slated for a Nov 22 release. Take a look at some early fan reactions to the film starring John Abraham

Written By Sherwin D'Cunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pagalpanti

John Abraham is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Pagalpanti. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film features an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and Saurabh Shukla along with John. The film is all set to release on November 22. The early reviews from the filmgoers have come out already. 

Read | Pagalpanti: Here Are Some Of Anees Bazmee's Best Comedy Movies

Here are the reviews of Pagalpanti by the filmgoers

Read | John Abraham: When The 'Pagalpanti' Actor Made Everyone Roll In The Aisles

Read | Anil Kapoor Shares The Last Day Pic From The Promotions Of Pagalpanti

Read | Pagalpanti Jukebox: Anil, John, Arshad, Pulkit, Ileana, Urvashi, Kriti & Saurabh

Read Pagalpanti: Trailer Reactions Of The Multi-starrer By Anees Bazmee

Read Pagalpanti: Cast Releases Posters Of The Upcoming Comedy Film

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG