Pagalpanti’s Box Office Collection Fails To Improve Even On Day 6

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Pagalpanti finally released on November 22, 2019. The film has an ensemble cast consisting of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. However, reports suggest that even the star-studded casting has not played in favour of the film.

Pagalpanti’s box office collection on Day 6

According to reports, Pagalpanti collected a total of ₹ 2.60 crores on Thursday i.e November 28, 2019. The film has seen no significant rise in its performance at the box office since the first weekend. Even on the first weekend, Pagalpanti had a comparatively low collection if one looks at other such multi-starrer films.

The makers of Pagalpanti had put their heart into its making and from the looks of it, the film has failed to impress the audience. According to a report on Box Office India, Pagalpanti only managed to churn out ₹ 2 crores on its first day. Subsequently, the collection marginally picked up during Saturday and Sunday with a record of ₹ 6.50 crores and ₹ 8.25 crores respectively. However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

According to reports, the film has not managed to cross even ₹ 30 crores until now. Pagalpanti is seeing a huge competition after releasing alongside Disney’s Frozen 2. On the other hand, Frozen 2 has managed to churn out decent numbers at the box office.

Netizens have also slammed the film for not being funny enough. They have even pointed out that after delivering blockbuster comedy films like No Entry, Welcome, Ready, Singh Is Kinng, etc, Anees’ poor storyline and direction in Pagalpanti is one of the major reasons of its poor performance.

In addition to Frozen 2, Pagalpanti is also seeing competition from previous weeks’ releases like Marjaavan and Bala. The Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavan has had a decent run at the box office with a collection of ₹ 37.87 crores in the first week. On the other hand, Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana has already crossed the ₹ 100 crore mark.

