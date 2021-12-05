'Pagglait' Awarded Asian Academy Award For Original Screenplay; Ekta Kapoor Reacts

As the Asian Academy awards 2021 winners were recently unveiled, it included many Indian actors and movies who won big at the event. One of which included the movie, Pagglait, which won in the category of Best Original Screenplay.

Ekta Kapoor informed everyone about Pagglait winning the award and thanked the team while stating that it was such an honour and joy for her. Many celebrities namely Rahul Dev, Tahira Kashyap, Ridhi Dogra, Ronit Roy, and others congratulated the TV Czarina and the movie team.

Sanya Malhotra's Pagglait receives Asian Academy Award

Ekta Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and reshared a video posted by Umesh Bist, writer and director of the movie, Pagglait. In the video, he shared a glimpse of the time when the winner for the Best Original Screenplay was being announced while Umesh Bist was connected virtually. The video further revealed how the host announced the winner and shared a short clip of the movie, Pagglait.

In the caption, Ekta Kapoor, who was one of the producers of the film, stated that it was such a pleasure to work on the film and even thanked co-producer, Guneet Monga and writer-director of the film, Umesh Bist along with the team and congratulated them as well. Adding to it, she also mentioned that it was such a joy and an honour to learn that Pagglait received the Asian Academy Award for the Best Original Screenplay.

Several celebrities and fans took to Ekta Kapoor's Instagram and congratulated her as well as the entire team of the film on receiving such an honour. Many of them also dropped hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to express their amazement for the honour received by the film. Take a look at some of the reactions to Ekta Kapoor's latest Instagram post.

On the other hand, Konkona Sen Sharma also won the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021 for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Bharti Mandal in the Netflix film Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi. As the actor won the award, her mother, Aparna Sen took to Twitter and shared the delightful news with all her fans and congratulated her daughter. she also stated how proud she was of her. Take a look-

Congratulations to my lovely, talented daughter for winning Best Asian Actress at the Asian Academy Awards! That too on your birthday! So, so proud of you, Coco-ma! pic.twitter.com/MozcnuUSf4 — Aparna Sen (@senaparna) December 3, 2021

Image: Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_/@ektarkapoor