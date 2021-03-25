'Pagglait': Here's How Sanya Malhotra Prepped For Titular Role As Sandhya In Upcoming Film

Just a day ahead of Pagglait release, actress Sanya Malhotra who will be seen playing the titular role, opened up about her preparations for the film. The actress recently told PTI that she wrote a journal to understand her character Sandhya's complex feelings in the upcoming film. The story of the film revolves around a woman in a loveless marriage to a man who dies months after their wedding.

Sanya Malhotra shares ways she prepeed for her role in Paaglait

Sanya who plays a widow in the film mourns the loss of her husband, later discovers that her husband was involved in an extramarital affair before his death. Sanya who has showcased her stupendous acting skills in some of the films like Ludo, Dangal, and many, shared that she wrote several pages to get into the layer of the character.

"I used to write a lot as my character Sandhya when I was prepping for this film. How silence eats her up at the end of one month after marriage... Maybe after two months, she would fun with other family members in the afternoon, but would feel suffocated in the evening when Astik would come home," the 29-year-old actress said. READ | 'Pagglait' teaser: Sanya Malhotra creates charm in quirky comedy, reveals release date

Understanding the mindset of the character and then enacting it becomes slightly tedious for the actors and that's where their capabilities come to test. Sanya who had to portray a character who knows that she is not happy. Sharing her views on the same and talking about her spat with reel character Akansha played by Saiyani Gupta in the film, she said, "It was easy for Sandhya to be angry and spiteful with Akanksha. But that didn''t happen because both the characters and the film have been created in a mature manner. These are two are very emotionally mature characters."

Sanya while concluding, confessed that playing Sandhya on-screen has helped her in doing away with negativity and take control of her life. "So many of Sandhya''s dreams remained unfulfilled because she let someone else make decisions on her behalf. Now she has to take on reins of her life... You have to be emotionally mature to let go of your grudge and hatred towards someone to move on. That''s what she taught me," the actress opined. The upcoming film stars an ensemble star cast including Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik, Rajesh Tailang, and Jameel Khan.

(With inputs from PTI)

