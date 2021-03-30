'Pagglait' Singer Himani Kapoor Opens Up On Why She Was Rejected From 'Indian Idol 1'

While the overall plot and the acting performances of Pagglait have been receiving strong reactions from fans, the music of the film has also become a talking point for many. Himani Kapoor, who has sung one of the popular songs from the film, has recently opened up about her life and career in a candid discussion. She has revealed some of the most exclusive details about herself in this interview, which includes the time when she auditioned for Indian Idol. The singer shared the reason why she was rejected from participating in the show.

Himani Kapoor on why she was rejected in Indian Idol

Himani Kapoor has established a strong name for herself in the music industry after having sung a number of hit songs in Bollywood. She had first established her identity after starring in the reality singing show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge. However, it is an unknown fact that she had also auditioned for another reality singing show Indian Idol. But she was rejected from becoming a contestant of the show, and the reason behind her rejection is not any lack of talent or performance, but something entirely different.

Himani said that she had auditioned for the first season of this show, but was rejected due to her age. The said age limit for the contestants was said to be above 16 years of age, and she did not match the criteria. She said, "I was only 24 days away from becoming 16 when I auditioned for Indian Idol 1, but still couldn't get in as I was technically still under the defined age limit". However, she eventually got exposure when she was selected as a contestant in the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge in 2005.

Himani Kapoor got a lot of popularity after participating in the show and becoming one of its finalists. She later started getting offers to sing songs of various Bollywood films at a very young age. She has sung several hit songs in her career, including Dum Dum from Band Baaja Baaraat and Jogi Maahi from Bachna Ae Haseeno. Himani has sung the song Thode Kam Ajnabi from Pagglait, alongside Arijit Singh.