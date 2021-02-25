'Pagglait' Teaser: Sanya Malhotra Creates Charm In Quirky Comedy, Reveals Release Date

Actress Sanya Malhotra’s birthday celebrations turned double after the actress treated fans with the teaser of her much-awaited film Pagglait. The comedy-drama film helmed by Umesh Bist is set to release on March 26 on Netflix. The quirky comedy shows her playing the role of Sandhya whose husband passed away after five months of their marriage. The small clip opens with Sandhya’s brother-in-law who talking about his brother’s death.

Sanya Malhotra's birthday surprise for fans

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Sandhya in her conversation with her friend played by Shruti Sharma explains that she is not feeling sad about her husband’s death and that she is feeling completely normal. Sanya while sharing the teaser wrote, “Emotions in this household are either running high or not at all. Pagglait, premieres 26th March, only on Netflix.” Going by the teaser it shows that the film will prove to be a complete joy ride for the viewers and her fans.

The Badhaai Ho actress who is thrilled to be a part of such an amazing project shared her excitement in a statement and said,

“So thrilled to announce this film which is very close to my heart on my special day. I essay the role of Sandhya, a character very different from what I have previously portrayed on-screen. My Pagglait journey was Pagglait indeed- and I can’t wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon.”

Meanwhile, the Dangal actress has started shooting for her next film Love Hostel opposite Vikrant Massey. Earlier, she shared pictures of the scripts on Instagram and wrote, “Love Hostel, and we begin.” Sanya also wrapped her upcoming film Meenakshi Sundareshwar where she will be seen sharing screen space with Abhimanyu Dassani.

