'Pagglait' Title Track A Foot-tapping Number By Arijit Singh, Raftaar And Amrita Singh

After releasing the highly-anticipated Pagglait's trailer on YouTube yesterday, the makers of the Sanya Malhotra starrer have dropped Pagglait's title track today, ahead of its release on Netflix on March 26. The song marks sensational singer Arijit Singh's debut as a music producer for a Hindi film. In addition to composing the song, the peppy track has also been sung by the Channa Mereya crooner alongside co-singers Raftaar and Amrita Singh.

Ahead of 'Pagglait' release on Netflix, makers released title track

After releasing the teaser of the Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra's upcoming film Pagglait on YouTube two weeks ago, Netflix India dropped its trailer on their YT channel yesterday, which has already raked over 1 million views. Now, earlier today, i.e. March 17, 2021, they treated netizens with Pagglait's title track, which is a dance number by Arijit Singh. The music video of the song was released on Arjit's 'Oriyon Music' YouTube channel and starred Sanya Malhotra, Ashlesha Thakur and debutante Shruti Sharma.

In the music video, the trio can be seen shaking a leg to the tunes of the upbeat song, sung by Arijit Singh, Raftaar and Amrita Singh. The lyrics of the peppy track have been penned by Neelesh Misra and Raftaar and it marks the first-ever song of Pagglait's album. The hook line of the song reads: "Ooh, Ooh, Kya bologe deewane ko, Ooh Ooh, Do khwahishein nibhane do, Ooh Ooh, Mein boloon yeh zamane ko, Aur woh bole mujhe Aur woh bole, Pagglait."

Check out 'Pagglait' title track here:

About 'Pagglait'

Pagglait is a Netflix comedy-drama film that has director Umesh Bist at its helm while it's jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment banners. The upcoming film boasts of an ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, Sayani Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Natasha Rastogi, Shruti Sharma, Rajesh Tailang, and many others.

The official synopsis of the film reads: "When Sandhya's husband suffers an untimely death, just a few months into their marriage, a slew of revelations forces her to re-examine her priorities and make some hard decisions. Pagglait is the journey of a young widow as she learns how to free her crazy, face the family and find herself."

Watch 'Pagglait' trailer on YouTube here: