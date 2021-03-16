Pagglait Trailer Shows Sanya Returning With Yet Another 'crazy' & Powerful Performance

Sanya Malhotra starrer comedy-drama film, Pagglait is all set to release on the OTT giant Netflix. The trailer of the upcoming film dropped earlier today and gives a glimpse into the protagonist’s life. The film is directed by Umesh Bist and stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead, alongside Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, Sayani Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Natasha Rastogi.

Sanya Malhotra's new movie Pagglait Trailer drops

Sanya Malhotra’s character in the film is called Sandhya and her husband passes away 5 months after their wedding. The trailer opens with a supporting cast member discussing how Sandhya is doing after the tragedy. As the trailer progresses, it is seen that Sandhya’s character is not behaving the usual way a person is “expected to behave” after they lose their loved ones.

In the first half of the trailer, her family is taken aback by her unusual behaviour as she asks to have a cold drink instead of tea and hogs on ‘pani puri’ and counts the number of comments her Facebook update received. Meanwhile, her brother-in-law is also taking the brunt of his elder brother’s death as he is asked to change his way of living for some time. However, there is a twist.

Sandhya receives a massive amount from her late husband’s life insurance. Her in-laws plan to get her remarried, seemingly, to her brother in law to keep the money in the family only. Sandhya seems to get affected by the news and plans her family has for her.

The trailer hints that Sandhya might rebel against her family’s plans. The trailer leaves one wondering: Will Sandhya do as her family desires or will she fulfil her own dreams? Check out the Pagglait trailer below.

Pagglait release date

The trailer reveals that the movie shall release on March 26th, 2021. The film will be available to stream on Netflix.

Pagglait's cast

Pagglait is written and directed by Umesh Bist. The film stars an ensemble cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, Sayani Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Natasha Rastogi, Rajesh Tailang, Shruti Sharma, Jameel Khan, Meghna Malik, Ananya Khare, Yamini Singh, Bhupesh Pandya, Chetan Sharma, Aasif Khan, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Ashlesha Thakur, Sachin Chaudhary and Saroj Singh.