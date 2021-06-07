Pahlaj Nihalani Hospitalised For 28 Days After Eating Chicken, Shares Near-death Incident

Pahlaj Nihalani expressed relief about being ‘pulled out of the jaws of death’ after being hospitalised due to alleged food poisoning. The producer and former CBFC Chief is planning to take legal action against a restaurant after he fell sick post having a chicken dish. Stating that it could have been the ‘last meal’ of his life, he urged all to have only home-cooked meals.

Pahlaj Nihalani on hospitalisation after having food ordered online

Opening up on the incident in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Pahlaj Nihalani stated that he was someone who never ate from outside. However, he said that he had to order food online when it was insufficient for the crew of a film his banner made during the pandemic, who dropped by at his residence. They ordered chicken and when they insisted on him having it, he stated that he agreed to have it 'out of politeness.'

Nihalani shared that the moment he bit into the chicken, he knew that ‘something was wrong’. However, the others assured him that everything was fine and they left. Nihalani stated that he felt uneasy and vomited. He started feeling fine later, but after a while, he vomited a 'whole lot of blood.' The producer stated that he called his son, who lived in the same building.

He shared that the family called the doctor, who suggested that he be brought to the hospital. He was admitted and had to under treatment for 28 days, where he was not allowed to meet his family due to the pandemic and even spoke to his wife only on video calls, Nihalani revealed.

The former CBFC chief also conveyed his gratitude to Dr Jayant Barve as all his tests were performed soon after his hospitalisation. He added that a person with less attentive medical team and less caring family would have died. He stated that unlike COVID, which he beat at home itself, this was much more 'serious' and that it was the first time he had been hospitalised.

He stated that he survived because God and family were there, else he wasn’t sure if he would 'come out alive.' Nihalani also said that everyone who had food that day fell ill, but he faced the hardest time.

Nihalani also said that no one was aware of it except for Shatrughan Sinha, who was ‘family’ for him, and stated that it was because of an inquisitive journalist the news came out, otherwise no one in the industry would have cared on 'who lives or dies.'

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nihalani, who had made headlines for his controversial stint as the CBFC chief, is directing a film titled Ayodhya Ki Katha. He had produced movies like Julie 2 and Rangeela Raja in recent years.

