Pahlaj Nihalani Says Interference By Stars Is The Cause Behind Films Flopping

Former Chairman of Central Board of Film Certification, Pahlaj Nihalani in a recent interview blamed 'stars' for the box office slump that the industry has been suffering of late. He even shared his opinion on the kind of content that production houses had been prioritising, while he divulged details about two of his own upcoming productions.

Blame the stars



Nihalani was very direct in putting the blame of box office failure on the shoulders of mainstream actors starring in them. Talking about his early years, he shared how if he were to make a film with newcomers, he would sell the film at a much higher cost simply to compensate for the increased effort it would take to put out such a film. He said, "Studios nowadays feel that if it’s a new star cast, it means that it must be a cheaper film without strong content...One of the big reasons why films are flopping big time is because there’s a lot of interference and dominance by the stars."

Pahlaj Nilahani on upcoming films



Pahlaj Nihalani shared details about his two upcoming films. Anari Is Back stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anita Raaj, Shakti Kapoor, Mishika Chaurasia and Nawab Khan, who is a newcomer. He regretfully recalled not being able to be on set for the shoot due to ill health but is very confident about the film's content. He expects it to perform well at the box office. Nihalani shared, "If I get the right cinema halls, I’d like to release it on the big screen. It should get ideal show timings."

Pahlaj Nilahani's Mafia Queen



With Mafia Queen, Pahlaj Nihalani expresses his desire to be more hands-on in filmmaking. He shared how the director on board wanted his presence on set which is why the shooting of the film was put on hold. Now that he is better, he will resume the shoot for Mafia Queen, which is an "complete action film".

