Pahlaj Nihalani All Set To Direct Multilingual Movie On Lord Ram Titled 'Ayodhya Ki Katha'

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. The Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan was done at the site where the Babri Masjid stood. As Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan was done yesterday, a lot of people and celebrities shared heartwarming wishes for their fans.

As the Bhoomi Poojan happened, the announcement of a movie on Lord Ram, Ayodhya Ki Katha by Pahlaj Nihalani was done today. Here is everything you need to know about Pahlaj Nihalani's upcoming directorial Ayodhya Ki Katha.

Pahlaj Nihalani's Ayodhya Ki Katha

Filmmaker and former chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Pahlaj Nihalani is all set to direct a multilingual film, Ayodhya Ki Katha. Bollywood trade analyst, Komal Nahta took to his official Twitter handle and shared the news with everyone.

In the tweet, Komal Nahta said that the shoot of Pahlaj Nihalani's Ayodhya Ki Katha will be starting on November 21, 2020. Ayodhya Ki Katha is slated to be a multilingual film and would have a multi-star cast, the tweet added. Komal Nahta also mentioned that Pahlaj Nihalani's Ayodhya Ki Katha will be releasing on Diwali next year.

With the official announcement, the first look poster of Ayodhya Ki Katha was also shared. The poster of Pahlaj Nihalani's Ayodhya Ki Katha featured an animated portrait of Lord Ram. The details of the movie like who will be in the cast are not announced yet. Pahlaj Nihalani also confirmed the news of his next Ayodhya Ki Katha on his social media handle. Here is a look at the announcement of Pahlaj Nihalani's Ayodhya Ki Katha.

*Pahlaj Nihalani’s “Ayodhya Ki Katha”* Shoot to commence from 21st November. It is a multi-lingual film with multi star cast.



The film is schedule to release in Diwali 2021.#ayodhyakikatha pic.twitter.com/lGfEX7AVUw — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) August 6, 2020

Other upcoming movies on Lord Ram

As per a report by Cinestaan, there are two more movies in the making which are based on Lord Ram. Kunal Kohli had announced his movie Ram Yug two years ago. There are not many details about the movie but it is reported that veteran actor Dilip Tahil is expected to play the role of Vasishtha in the movie.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is also all set to produce and direct the movie Aparajitha Ayodhya. She also has not revealed details about the cast yet. Pahlaj Nihalani's last movie was Rangeela Raja. It featured Bollywood actor Govinda in a dual role.

