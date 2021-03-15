Pak Singer, Who Falsely Accused Ali Zafar Of Sexual Misconduct, Faces 3 Years In Jail

Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi, who accused Ali Zafar of groping her, has been slammed with three years of jail for falsely accusing the latter, according to Daily Mail. He demanded a penalty on the charges of defamation which lead to irreparable damages to his singing career. Along with Shafi, eight other people had also accused Zafar online on similar grounds. These eight people are also facing charges.

Ali Zafar has demanded a sum of $6 million USD (4.36 crores in rupees) from Meesha Shafi in a civil defamation case. He has claimed that Meesha's allegations caused him to lose sponsorships from many multinational cooperations and the spot of a judge on a music competition show. Zafar said that by the time he proves his case, the damage would be "irreparable".

Meesha Shafi had accused Ali Zafar of sexual misconduct

In April 2018, Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi took to her Twitter account to claim that singer-turned-actor Ali Zafar groped her at a recording studio in 2017. Meesha's case sparked a nationwide #MeToo campaign across Pakistan. Soon after that, Ali Zafar was accused by eight other people online on similar grounds.

Ali denied the accusations. He went onto say that he would be filing defamation charges against all the women who accused him of sexual harassment. He further added Meesha Shafi's claims had caused feuds on social media against him and caused problems for his family, the industry, his fans and himself. Zafar believed that "the truth would prevail".

The court refused to take Meesha's case as it was not proven to be a workplace harassment situation citing her short-term contract. She said that if the court could refuse to take the case of an established artist like herself, it could happen to any woman. Meesha then moved her case to Pakistan's High Court. "The outcome will be important for all women in this country", claimed lawyer Khwaja Ahmad Hosain who is handling Meesha Shafi's case.

My statement and media talk outside session court in Lahore https://t.co/7E21xX7ViH #FaceTheCourtMeeshaShafi pic.twitter.com/5YqfV1ILH6 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) April 27, 2019

In 2019, the case was dismissed in favour of Zafar. He reached the court for the hearing where he claimed that the accounts that accused him were fake. He also raised questions on Shafi's absence from the court's hearings and her sudden flight to Canada for her Visa.

He also compared her to Malala for fleeing to Canada. He soon took his Twitter account to explain his comment on calling Meesha Shafi, Malala. He praised Malala by calling her a warrior and said that Shafi could never be compared to Malala by "running away from justice".