Pakistani Actress Nausheen Says She Wants To Slap Kangana Ranaut: She Has No Knowledge...

Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah recently appeared on the talk show Hadh Kar Di. In the conversation, she was asked which Bollywood actor she would like to meet. To this, she replied that she wished to meet Kangana Ranaut but to ask her questions about her ‘extremist mindset’. The YouTube channel on which the video was uploaded muted the words ‘slap’, the Pakistani actress’ gesture left very little to be said.

Nausheen Shah is a Pakistani actress.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in Chandramukhi 2.

The actress will also be seen in Emergency and Tejas, later this year.

Nausheen asks Kangana Ranaut to focus on her controversies

Nausheen told the YouTube channel that she would like to meet Kangana Ranaut in order to slap her. She then went on to say, “The way she says s**t about my country, the way she says a lot of crap about the Pakistan army, I salute her audacity. She has no knowledge but she talks about the country, that too someone else’s country. Focus on your own country, focus on your acting, your direction, focus on your controversies and ex-boyfriends and whatnot.”

Nausheen comments on Kangana Ranaut’s knowledge

In the same interview, the host asked Nausheen how she expects an actress to know so much about a country. To this, she replied, “How do you know people are mistreated in Pakistan? How do you know about the Pakistan Army? How do you know about our agencies? We ourselves don’t know, the agencies are in our country, the Army is our country’s, and they don’t share these things with us. They are secrets, are they not?”

Concluding her statement, she praised the Queen actress. She called her acting skills ‘brilliant’ and even said that Kangana is an ‘extremely beautiful woman’, but she added, “I’m sorry, when it comes to respecting other people and countries, very bad… she’s an extremist.” Kangana’s reply on the same is awaited.