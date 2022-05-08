Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan Spotted Partying Together Amid Dating Rumours; See Pics

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were recently in the headlines after the duo was spotted together in a car post leaving a restaurant in Bandra. While Ibrahim greeted the paparazzi, the Bijlee Bijlee fame hid her face from the cameras, resulting in several rumours including that they are the newest Bollywood couple in town. Though Palak had cleared it afterwards that she hid her face from her mother Shweta Tiwari because the latter keeps track of her.

Now, the duo has once again managed to dominate several media headlines after they were snapped together with Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan and Poonam Dhillon's son Anmol Thakeria in Mumbai.

Palak Tiwari spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan amid dating rumours

On Saturday, May 7, 2022, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were snapped at a popular food joint in Mumbai along with their friends including Anmol Thakeria, Nirvaan Khan and more. Palak looked gorgeous in a white coloured crop top and green mini skirt paired with white heels, while Ibrahim donned a white shirt teamed up with casual grey pants. Have a look:

Image: Varindar Chawla

Palak Tiwari on Nepotism: 'Haq banta hai'

Recently, in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Palak Tiwari also spoke about her opinions on nepotism, stating that parents have worked so hard and it's their right to provide a little to their children, adding, "You can’t take that away from them." Continuing her part, Palak said that people who have worked so hard like her mom who came from nothing, would it be fair if out of that, she gave her daughter nothing? She further added, "Your parents do this so they can make a more comfortable life for their children. You think you are shaming the child, but you are shaming the parent. They have worked so hard. Unka haq banta hai ki woh apne baccho ko thoda provide karein (It's their right to provide a little for their children)."

Palak and Ibrahim on the professional front

On the work front, Palak is currently awaiting the release of her debut film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film stars Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan, and Tanishaa Mukerji and is directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra. On the other hand, Ibrahim is working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead, while it will also witness Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi essaying some pivotal roles.

Image: Varindar Chawla