Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan Spark Dating Rumours As She Covers Her Face In Car; WATCH

The paparazzi are known to chase the stars, often invading their privacy and the reactions are often mixed. While some are courteous towards the shutterbugs and also pose for them, some make their displeasure known. A glimpse of this was when two-star kids recently stepped out for an outing together.

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari were spotted by the paparazzi on Friday. While the former, who is more regularly snapped by the media, seemed to be fine being clicked, the latter was not. She hid her face to not be snapped with Ibrahim, and the incident became a talking point.

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak spend time together, latter hides her face

Ibrahim, 20, and Palak, 21, were clicked arriving and leaving a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra area together. While they arrived separately and were clicked by the cameras, their exit in the same car back raised eyebrows.

In a video on Instagram, Ibrahim could be seen walking towards his car and he seemed to make some hand gestures towards the paparazzi. However, later, he was seen seated in the car, with Palak beside him. The visual of the latter covering her face as the media chased them, offered an unusual sight as Ibrahim too let out a smile.

Netizens reacted to the incident and some were surprised. One asked what was the need to hide and if they were doing something 'wrong'. Others wondered if something was cooking between the two youngsters.

How many of u got the news that Ibrahim ali khan nd palak tiwari are rumoured to be the newest couple of the town



EMERGING WINNER TEJASSWI — chiza (semi ia) (@chizaruai) January 22, 2022

Saif Ali Khan ‘s son and Shweta Tiwari ‘s daughter are dating .. who would’ve ever thought that 😯😀. #IbrahimAliKhan #PalakTiwari — . (@SonaliFan) January 21, 2022

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari on the professional front

Saif Ali Khan has confirmed that his son Ibrahim is interested in becoming an actor. As per reports, he was working as an assistant director on the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani. Earlier, they also reported that he could make his debut with a series opposite Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, reportedly set to be an adaptation of teen drama Riverdale.

Palak recently made her debut with the recent music video Bijlee Bijlee opposite Harrdy Sandhu. She has also signed up for the film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, which is being produced by Vivek Oberoi,