Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan Spotted Attending Party Together Amid Dating Rumours | Watch

Reports of Palak Tiwari dating Ibrahim Ali Khan have been doing the rounds for the past couple of months. The two have been spotted on dinner dates and impromptu outings around Mumbai on multiple occasions. Now, the couple is once again making the headlines after they were snapped in the city (Mumbai) together.

3 things you need to know

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted at the airport recently, which led to speculation that they were on a vacation together.

Palak once revealed that her mom Shweta Tiwari sends her screenshots of her dating reports to inquire if they are true.

Last month, Ibrahim was spotted holding the actress' jacket as he exited the cinema hall which fuelled the dating rumours.

Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Khan spotted together

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan recently stepped out with their friends in Mumbai. Seemingly, they attended a party together. In a viral video, the rumoured couple can be seen chatting with each other outside the venue while waiting for their respective cars.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star wore a one-shoulder black dress teamed with transparent heels and a white handbag. Ibrahim, on the other hand, opted for a grey T-shirt and blue jeans.

Is Palak Tiwari dating Ibrahim Ali Khan?

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been at the centre of dating rumours for a while. Their frequent appearances together, including dinner dates and outings in Mumbai, have fueled speculation. The duo was recently spotted on a movie date in Juhu, Mumbai. As they exited the theatre, Ibrahim was seen holding Palak's black jacket. Interestingly, they even donned matching black outfits for their date.

Similarly, in July this year, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan were snapped at the airport. Reportedly, Ibrahim's rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari accompanied them on their Goa vacation as she too was spotted at the airport around same time.

Palak reacts to dating rumours

Earlier this year, Palak addressed dating rumours in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, where she clarified that she and Ibrahim are just "good friends." She said that their outings were often with a group of people, dispelling the notion that they were solely focused on each other. The actress described Ibrahim as a "sweet guy".

“We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it." She added they are nice friends and that Ibrahim is a very sweet guy. "We talk sometimes and that’s all," she said.