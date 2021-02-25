Palak Tiwari Starrer 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' Release Date Announced

TV actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is soon going to grace the silver screens. Palak is going to debut with Rosie a movie that is based on true events. The movie will release exactly three months later, on June 25, 2021. Here's Girish Johar's tweet announcing Rosie release date:

The movie poster has a red-eyed Palak Tiwari sitting in front of her screen at the call center. A smoky figure of a skull hovers above the screen. The poster gives a glimpse of the movie's horror story and sets the tone for the same. With the tagline 'Palat Kar Mat Dekhna', the movie promises to give a good dose of horror.

Rosie cast and plot

Palak Tiwari's first film Rosie - The Saffron Chapter is a horror-thriller film based on true events that happened in Gurugram back in 2003. Palak Tiwari plays the titular role and Vivek OberThe story is about Rosie, an employee at the call center Saffron. One day she suddenly stopped coming to work, but it was revealed that had actually died eight years ago. The story had garnered quite huge attention in the media but the trail soon went cold. The movie is an attempt to answer some questions and maybe find what actually happened.

The movie is produced by Vivek Oberoi's production house Oberoi Mega Entertainment, Prerna V Arora, and Mandiraa Entertainment. Marudhar Express fame Vishal Mishra is the director for the film. He is also directing another murder mystery title Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder.

The announcement about Palak Tiwari's first film was made back in 2020. Vivek Oberoi introduced the lead actress in a tweet. He also added two posters for the film. The shooting for the film commenced in December 2020.

About Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari is Shweta Tiwari's eldest daughter. Shweta Tiwari is a well-known TV actress who shot to fame as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kii. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Palak had mentioned in the past that her mother helps her out in the acting scenes. The mother-daughter duo is quite close and it is clearly seen from the support that Shweta lends to her daughter.

