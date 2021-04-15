Palash Sen Dwells On COVID-19 Diagnosis, Says It "Broke My Heart"

Palash Sen's latest Instagram post sees the singer-songwriter talking about his COVID-19 diagnosis. As one will soon see the personality who had sung musical numbers like Maeri, Ab Na Jaa and Jay Bajrangbali, to name a few, expressed his disappointment towards testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Some of the reasons for the same, as per Sen himself, is that for over thirteen months, the prolific artist can be seen claiming that he had lived a responsible life and had a mask at almost all times. This piece of news comes in days after the musician received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Palash Sen's latest Insta post:

As one can see, Palash Sen's Instagram post above sees him communicating that he has experienced several emotions during the past few days due to his diagnosis, ranging from Hope to Anger. Additionally, the same post sees the musician vowing to help others fight the novel coronavirus. He also can be seen hoping for receiving the answers to the questions regarding the virus during his time in quarantine. The post attracted several comments and wishes for Palash Sen.

Netizens react to Palash Sen's Instagram post:

Source: Palash Sen Instagram

A Little About Palash Sen COVID-19 positive diagnosis:

Palash Sen said that he has tested positive for coronavirus, despite taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement posted on Instagram, the Euphoria singer said he is currently under home quarantine and fighting the disease with the help of "yoga, Ayurveda, hydration and rock n roll". He revealed the aforementioned piece of news through a relatively elaborate Instagram post.

In spite of being a singer-songwriter, many Indian entertainment consumers even remember Palash Sen as an actor, who has acted in several movies throughout the course of his two-decade-long career. Some of the films that he played a character in also saw him composing the music for the same. His latest cinematic venture was Jiya Jaye, a presentation for which he assumed the role of a director. The 2017 film, which has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. No details regarding Palash Sen's latest project has been revealed as yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by Sen himself or the people who represent him.

